The Complete Guide to Sony's Wireless Headphones and Earbuds

Sony is one of the biggest names in headphones today. It make some of the most well-reviewed and most popular headphones you can buy. In recent years, Sony has also emerged as the chief rival to Bose when it comes to noise-canceling headphones. Its WH-1000xM4 and WF-1000xM4, are arguably better than Bose's offerings.

The problem with Sony's line is that there are a lot of different models to choose from and their naming conventions don't make it easy. We're here to break it down so you can decide which Sony headphones are right for you.