It's here. Sonos just announced the Sonos Roam, the smallest and most portable speaker in the company's history.

Roughly the size of a water bottle and weighing less than a pound, the long-awaited Roam costs $169. It works like most portable speakers, packing Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities — but can also function as part of a larger Sonos system, and supports Airplay 2, as well.

All in all, it's a highly-mobile package that should make for a obvious addition to any existing Sonos system, or a great gateway drug for anyone who is thinking about building one out. Here's everything you need to know about the Roam.