Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which Portable Speaker Should You Pick?

Sonos now has two different portable speakers. There's the Move ($399), which was released in late 2019. And there's the Roam ($169), which was is available for preorder right now and ships April 20. If you're looking at each speaker and wondering what the similarities and differences actually are, here's what you need to know.

Both have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and can work on their own, or in a bigger Sonos system. Both support AirPlay 2 and are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when connected to Wi-Fi. Both have Automatic Trueplay, meaning they will automatically tune themselves so that they sound best (but the Roam will require a software update first).

Ultimately, the Move is pricier but can't be beat on sound and the Roam is more affordable and portable beyond compare. Here's the nitty gritty:

