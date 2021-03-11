Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which Portable Speaker Should You Pick?
How are Sonos's two portable speakers, the Roam and the Move, similar and different? We compare.
Sonos now has two different portable speakers. There's the Move ($399), which was released in late 2019. And there's the Roam ($169), which was is available for preorder right now and ships April 20. If you're looking at each speaker and wondering what the similarities and differences actually are, here's what you need to know.
Both have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and can work on their own, or in a bigger Sonos system. Both support AirPlay 2 and are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when connected to Wi-Fi. Both have Automatic Trueplay, meaning they will automatically tune themselves so that they sound best (but the Roam will require a software update first).
Ultimately, the Move is pricier but can't be beat on sound and the Roam is more affordable and portable beyond compare. Here's the nitty gritty:
The Roam is Sonos's newest and smallest portable speaker designed to go anywhere you want to go.
- It's very rugged and water-resistant (IP67).
- Much more affordable than the Move.
- Super portable, less than 1 pound.
- Switches from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth automatically when you leave or return to the house.
- The wireless charger is sold separately.
- Smaller size means it can't match the Move in sound quality.
The Move is Sonos's larger portable speaker that's designed to sound great in any room of your house, but not to leave it.
- Better sound. Arguably the best portable speaker you can buy.
- Charging cradle is included.
- It's big and heavy, weighing over 6 pounds, so it's only portable to a point.
- It's expensive.
- It's water-resistant (IP56) but not waterproof.
- Requires manually switching between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.