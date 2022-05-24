Sonos's 3 Soundbars Compared: Arc vs Beam vs Ray

Sonos now offers three different soundbars. There's the Arc, its flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar that costs $899. The Beam (Gen 2) is a more compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that costs $449, making it half as expensive as the Arc. And finally, there's the Ray, which costs just $279, making it the company's most affordable soundbar yet.

So, which one should you buy?

The two Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Arc and the Beam (Gen 2), are more similar than they are different. Both are smart soundbars that can be set up to support voice commands from either Alexa or Google Assistant — and they will also work with Sonos Voice Control, the company's new voice assistant that rolls out in early June. Both hook up to your TV via a single eARC connection, which is a newer version of ARC. The main difference, other than size and price, is that the Beam (Gen 2) lacks dedicated upward-firing drivers that really get the most out of Dolby Atmos content.

The Ray is similar to Sonos's other soundbars as well, even if it doesn't support Dolby Atmos. All three soundbars support music streaming over Wi-Fi (including AirPlay 2) and can be integrated in a larger multi-room or home theater system with other Sonos speakers. Because the Ray lacks built-in microphones, it's the only soundbar that doesn't support any voice assistants, including the upcoming Sonos Voice Control.

The main differences are size, cost, voice control and the levels of immersive sound each is able to deliver.

