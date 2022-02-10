Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
How to Actually Listen to Apple Music's Lossless Tracks on Your iPhone
You need a portable DAC (and a good pair of wired headphones). These are the best ones to amp up your Apple Music experience.
When Apple brought lossless tracks to Apple Music at no extra cost, it was a huge deal. Not only did it turn what was already the world's most popular music streaming service into the most popular lossless streaming service overnight, but it also has since forced every other legacy lossless streaming service, like Tidal, Deezer and Quboz, to lower their subscription fee. In an instant, higher-quality audio became more accessible than ever.
But for most people with an iPhone who also subscribe to Apple Music, listening to these lossless tracks isn't as simple as toggling a switch. Apple's lossless files can't be streamed over Bluetooth (it can't handle the high bitrate streams) for starters, meaning many of Apple's most popular products including every model of AirPods (save for AirPods Max, but only when wired) can't play these lossless tracks.
Instead, Apple Music's lossless tracks are optimized for two scenarios: streaming music over Wi-Fi to wireless speaker that supports lossless streaming. Or through an analog connection, like a pair of wired headphones or earphones.
The further wrinkle is that Apple's Lightning connection doesn't support lossless streaming, which is problematic because most new iPhones don't have a 3.5mm connection anymore. There's a simple fix, or course, and that's to buy Apple's Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter ($9), which has a built-in DAC that supports lossless or CD-quality audio (up to 24-bit/48 kHz). So you plug in the adapter, connect a nice pair of headphones and listen to the best quality audio that Apple offers, right? Not exactly.
That's because there are levels to lossless streaming on Apple Music (and on most other services). There are lossless tracks which are CD-quality (up to 24-bit/48 kHz) and then there are even higher-resolution audio tracks that Apple calls "Hi-Res Lossless" (up to 24-bit/192kHz), the latter of which you need an even higher-quality DAC — because not all DACs are created equal.
Portable DACs come in all different shapes, sizes, weights, prices and and many of them don't support Apple Music's highest quality Hi-Res Lossless tracks; support those those tracks is mostly reserved for high-quality desktop DAC/amps, stereo receivers and active speakers. However, most portable DACs do support CD-quality lossless tracks and will definitely elevate the sound of your wired headphones.
(Note: When shopping for a portable DAC to pair with your iPhone, you'll likely need a Lightning-to-USB adapter ($29). This is because in addition to adding a 3.5mm jack, some portable DACs also draw power from your iPhone.)
Max Resolution: up to 24-bit / 96 kHz
The DragonFly Red is AudioQuest’s most entry-level portable DAC. It works well with iPhone and supports a wide range of digital audio files. But the best part is that it's the size of a flash drive, so it will barely take up any pocket space.
Max Resolution: up to 32-bit / 768kHz
The Fiio Q3 is a portable DAC that supports higher resolution audio that most other options. It's roughly the same size and weight as iPhone 13 mini, but that's because it has a built-in battery and therefore doesn't draw power from your iPhone. It has three different-sized headphone jacks and boasts LED lights that signal the audio quality you're listening to. It also ships with a Lightning- to-USB-C cable, so you can hook it up to your iPhone right out of the box.
Max Resolution: 32-bit / 384kHz
The iFi Hip-Dac is another portable DAC that supports some of the highest quality audio streams out there, including Apple's High-Res (and Tidal's Master Quality tracks). It has a built-in battery and is able the size of a small iPhone. It has USB-C and USB-A ports for charging and audio, but you'll need to purchase a Lighting to USB-C adapter separately.
Max Resolution: 24-bit / 96kHz
The Audioqest Dragonfly Cobalt is the exact same size as the company's Dragonfly Red, but it's significantly more expensive — and there are a few good reasons for that. It has an upgraded processor and headphone amp that significantly reduces power draw from your iPhone and reduces noise reduction. The result is better sound for longer. (It also natively supports Tidal's Master Quality Authenticated tracks, which is why it's ideal for Tidal subscribers.)
We've rounded up our favorite high-end headphones that cost $150 or less. All are wired. All great for pairing with a portable DAC and listening to Apple Music's lossless tracks.