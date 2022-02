The Best Earbuds Under $50

The traditional headphone jack is far from dead. Even with the growing number of wireless earbuds and headphone, as well as smartphones that have omitted the traditional headphone jack, there’s are still plenty of reasons to buy cheap affordable wired earbuds. There will always be a simplistic beauty in a plug-in-play pair of headphones. No need to worry about charging it. No need making sure it’s the right Bluetooth device connected to your iPhone. It just works.



There's also a negative stigma around cheap wired earbuds that they also sound cheap. And the reality is that the vast majority of them do — but not all. If you care about audio quality, you should do more than just grab the first pair you see in the airport’s electronics store or continue to use the ones given to you by a flight attendant. Grab one of the below options beforehand (and get a portable DAC if you're really commited) and you'll have a much better experience.