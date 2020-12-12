The Best Apartment-Friendly Smart Home Devices

There's a lot more red tape with you're smartening up an apartment that you don't own. You usually can't damage the apartment or do heavy installation unless you want to end up in hot water with the landlord. Fortunately, there are smart home devices that are small and relatively portable so that you can set them up in your new apartment (or house!) when you eventually move out.

We've rounded up our favorite apartment-ready smart devices, from smart speakers to smart door bells, smart lights to smart locks. Each is small, wireless and easily DIY installable. Before purchasing, just make sure it'll work with your existing smart ecosystem, whether that be Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit