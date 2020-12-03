10 Best iPhone Games of the Year, According to Apple
Apple announced the best free and paid games that you can play on your iPhone. No subscription to Apple Arcade required.
Apple just announced the best apps of the year across its various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV — you can check them out here. We've rounded up the five best free games and five best paid games from Apple's list below. No subscription to Apple Arcade required.
You can find the full list of award-winning iPhone games here.
Among Us is a multiplayer survival game that takes place on a spaceship. Some players are designated as "crewmates," who have to complete tasks around the spaceship. Others are designated as "impostors" who try to kill the crewmates while the crewmates attempt to smoke them out. It's a delightful bluffing game that's taken the internet by storm.
Price: Free
If you're looking to get your Call of Duty fix on your iPhone or iPad, this is the game you want. When you're playing, just make sure you have a stable internet connection or else you'll be an easy target.
Price: Free
A sort of mobile equivalent to Ready Player One, Roblox places you in one of its virtual worlds and, when there, you're able to play a number a vast variety of games or create your own game for others to play.
Price: Free
Subway Surfers is a classic endless runner video game where you, a character named Jake, has to run away from an inspector and avoid various objects. The longer and faster you run, the more points you gain.
Price: Free
This is a fun and pretty straightforward drawing game. You draw tattoos, make customers happy (by not drawing outside the lines), and keep them coming back for more.
Price: Free
In case you've been living under a block of obsidian, Minecraft places you in an open (and block-y) world and forces you to explore, build and survive. It's hugely popular and has been so for seemingly forever.
Price: $6.99
Plague Inc. is another popular game that has been around for years. It's a real-time strategy game that forces you, the creator of a deadly disease, to try and annihilate the entire human race. It's a great challenge, if perhaps also a little too real this year.
Price: $0.99
This is popular charades and trivia game that's great for low-key parties. Your pick from a wide variety of categories, such as celebrities, movies, superheroes and animals, and then you have to guess the correct answer as the rest of the people yell out clues.
Price: $0.99
If you can't wait til the weekend to get out the board and gather with friends, this will give you your Monopoly fix. It's the same board game, but just on your iPhone.
Price: $3.99
This is a fun strategy game where you, a group of monkeys, have to build and strategically place towers that will attack Bloons as the progress along the path.
Price: $4.99
Apple just announced the best apps of the year across all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.