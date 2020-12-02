Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple
Apple just announced the best apps of the year across all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
Apple just announced the App Store Best of 2020 winners, which are effectively the best apps and games of the year across all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. From an music streaming app that reduces stress to a powerful productivity app for the Mac, you can check out the winners below.
iPhone App of the Year
Wakeout! is designed for busy people who don't have time to go to the gym. It consists of 1,000+ different short exercises that you can do in 30 seconds, from your desk, bed or anywhere.
Price: Free
iPhone Game of the Year
Genshin Impact is an open-world fantasy game that's not-to-dissimilar from Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's available on a number of different platforms, including Playstation. It's also free.
Price: Free
iPad App of the Year
Given the pandemic, it probably shouldn't be a surprise that a video conference app was one of the most popular apps of 2020. But Zoom is also optimized for the iPad and runs very well on the new iPadOS.
Price: Free
iPad Game of the Year
This strategy card game is set in the same world as League of Legends. You pick a champion and combine ability cards that match their stats and the region to gain a tactical advantage.
Price: Free
Mac App of the Year
This is a powerful calendar app that's optimized for the Mac. It's compatible with a wide-variety of third-party apps and works well across all your other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.
Price: Free
Mac Game of the Year
Disco Elysium is a fascinating RPG that puts you in the shoes of a detective who suffers from memory loss, who also is responsible for solving a murder. It's available across a number of different platforms, too.
Price: $25.99
Apple Watch App of the Year
Endel is technically a music streaming app, but it doesn't play music like you're used to. Instead of podcasts or your playlists, Endel plays stress-reducing sounds to help lower your heart rate (yes, it works in tandem with your Apple Watch's heart rate sensor).
Price: Free
Apple TV App of the Year
Just over a year old, Disney+ is already one of the most popular streaming services out there. It has great original content, like The Mandalorian and Taylor Swift's Folklore, as well as exclusive rights to movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.
Price: Free
Apple TV Game of the Year
This is a fun 2D platforming game similar to Hollow Knight or Ori and the Blind Forest. It puts you in the shoes of Dandara, a heroine who must save the people from a cruel oppressor.
Price: $5.99
