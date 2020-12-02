Today's Top Stories
The Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple

Apple just announced the best apps of the year across all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

By Tucker Bowe
best apps
Apple

Apple just announced the App Store Best of 2020 winners, which are effectively the best apps and games of the year across all of its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. From an music streaming app that reduces stress to a powerful productivity app for the Mac, you can check out the winners below.

Wakeout!
iphone app of the year wakeout
Apple

iPhone App of the Year

Wakeout! is designed for busy people who don't have time to go to the gym. It consists of 1,000+ different short exercises that you can do in 30 seconds, from your desk, bed or anywhere.

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Genshin Impact
iphone game of the year genshin impact
Apple

iPhone Game of the Year

Genshin Impact is an open-world fantasy game that's not-to-dissimilar from Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's available on a number of different platforms, including Playstation. It's also free.

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Zoom
ipad app of the year zoom
Apple

iPad App of the Year

Given the pandemic, it probably shouldn't be a surprise that a video conference app was one of the most popular apps of 2020. But Zoom is also optimized for the iPad and runs very well on the new iPadOS.

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Legends of Runeterra
ipad game of the year legends of runeterra
Apple

iPad Game of the Year

This strategy card game is set in the same world as League of Legends. You pick a champion and combine ability cards that match their stats and the region to gain a tactical advantage.

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Fantastical 3
mac app of the year fantastical
Apple

Mac App of the Year

This is a powerful calendar app that's optimized for the Mac. It's compatible with a wide-variety of third-party apps and works well across all your other Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Disco Elysium
best apps
Apple

Mac Game of the Year

Disco Elysium is a fascinating RPG that puts you in the shoes of a detective who suffers from memory loss, who also is responsible for solving a murder. It's available across a number of different platforms, too.

Price: $25.99

LEARN MORE

The Best Everyday Gadget Gifts for All Budgets
best gadgets
Courtesy

From noise-canceling headphones to smart plugs, bookshelf speakers to wireless chargers, we've rounded up our favorite tech gadgets that we use everyday.

Learn More

Endel
apple watch app of the year endel
Apple

Apple Watch App of the Year

Endel is technically a music streaming app, but it doesn't play music like you're used to. Instead of podcasts or your playlists, Endel plays stress-reducing sounds to help lower your heart rate (yes, it works in tandem with your Apple Watch's heart rate sensor).

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Disney+
apple tv app of the year disney
Apple

Apple TV App of the Year

Just over a year old, Disney+ is already one of the most popular streaming services out there. It has great original content, like The Mandalorian and Taylor Swift's Folklore, as well as exclusive rights to movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

Dandara Trials of Fear
apple tv game of the year dandara trials of fear
Apple

Apple TV Game of the Year

This is a fun 2D platforming game similar to Hollow Knight or Ori and the Blind Forest. It puts you in the shoes of Dandara, a heroine who must save the people from a cruel oppressor.

Price: $5.99

LEARN MORE

