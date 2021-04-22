M1 iPad Pro vs. M1 MacBook Pro: What's Actually the Difference at This Point?

Apple's new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro are more similar than ever. Both have the same exact M1 processor. Apple also integrated the new iPad Pros with a USB-C port that supports USB 4 and Thunderbolt, which allows them to work with more high-performance external accessories, like faster SSDs, more powerful docks and more beautiful external displays. Basically, the newest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro are both powerful computing devices.

Despite being so similar, there are still some very important differences between the M1 MacBook Pro and the M1 iPad Pro. The most obvious ones are because of the differences of form factor — laptop vs tablet — but there are a few other key features that distinguish M1 MacBook Pro and the M1 iPad Pro.