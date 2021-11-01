The Best Tablets of 2021

Tablets sit in kind of a weird middle ground. They're bigger than smartphones with most of the same capabilities, and they're smaller than laptops with not quite the same computing power.

But a dedicated non-phone device for browsing the web, doing art, or sharing with the kids still has a place in the digital ecosystem -- the trick is just figuring out exactly what you want it for. Do you just want a bigger screen to browse the web, stream movies or use as an e-reader? Or do you need a tablet that comes with a stylus that allows you to illustrate, take notes or sign documents?

After you know what you want to use the tablet for, you then need to decide what type of tablet you want to buy — aka what ecosystem do you want to live in. For example, do you want a tablet that works seamlessly with your other other Apple or Samsung devices?

Finally, then you need to decide how much you're willing to spend as well as how small or large of a tablet you want to buy — these two factors go hand-in-hand. You might also need to consider that most tablets don't come with a lot of accessories, such as a case, keyboard, mouse or even stylus; so you might plan on spending extra for those.