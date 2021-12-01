The 7 Best Alternatives to Apple's AirPods

Apple is the runaway leader when it comes to wireless earbuds, with roughly 30% percent of the total market share (and none of its nearest competitors even come close). And now that Apple has three wireless earbud options to choose from — AirPods (2nd Gen), AirPods (3rd Gen) and AirPods Pro — you can buy a pair that checks all your boxes, in terms of features, fit and price.

Still, not everybody wants to buy AirPods. They don’t fit a lot of their ears or sound as good as you might like. Maybe most importantly, they don't work that well with Android smartphones, which alienates a lot of people. Fortunately, there are plenty of other great wireless earbuds to choose from. Below, we've rounded up the best wireless earbuds that share some similarities, in terms of fit and features, but they're not made by Apple.