The Best Smart Cameras That Work With Google Home

If you're building a smart home around Google Assistant and you're looking for one (or multiple) smart home cameras to buy, you've got options. Google (who owns Nest) makes a number of its own smart home cameras that work really well with its other Nest smart speakers and Nest smart displays, as well as smart TVs running Google TV. Plus, there are numerous reputable third-party smart home cameras that also work with Google Assistant.

A reminder. Most of today's smart home cameras require a subscription to the get the most out of them, such as advanced features (like facial recognition or pet identification) or a lot more video storage. Even though there are a lot of smart home cameras that work with Google Assistant, you can't share subscriptions between manufacturers — if you buy a Nest, Arlo, Wyze smart home camera, you're going to need to pay for three different subscriptions to get them all working their best. So when shopping, it makes sense to go all-in on one brand.



