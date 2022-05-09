The Best Monitor Stands to Upgrade Your Home Office

Still think your desktop is better off without a stand? Think again. A good stand elevates your screen, which helps with posture and overall productivity; it improves air circulation so your computer doesn’t overheat; and it can add storage to your desk, organizing your pens, notebooks, paperclips and EDC — or just hide them altogether.

Given that most of us have been working from home for a good while (and will likely continue to be doing so for the foreseeable future), it's important to make sure your home office looks nice — and a desktop stand can definitely help with that, too.

What to Look for

Size: The length and depth of the stand is vital because you want to make sure it fits your monitor as well as anything else you want to have level with it, such as another monitor (for a dual-monitor setup) or a pair of computer speakers.

Organization: A monitor stand can be a useful means of storage to help declutter your desk, but not everyone is blessed with drawers, shelves and other compartments.

Height: You want a stand that raises your monitor to as close to eye level as possible. This will help straighten out your spine and ensure that you have good posture throughout the day.

Design and materials: These are the two factors that will have the biggest impact on price. High-quality materials and hand craftsmanship cost more. But heck, a beautiful workspace is worth it, right?