Today's Top Stories
1
2022 Range Rover: a $104,000 Design Statement
2
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Thursday Boot Co. Unveils Limited Leather Jackets

10 Surprising Watches That Changed the Industry Forever

From technological firsts to designs that broke the mold, these watches altered the course of the watch industry.

By Zen Love
buzz
NASA

Innovation in the watch world is mostly defined by incremental progress. But every once in a while, significant and surprising leaps occur that, at least in retrospect, alter the trajectory of watchmaking. We regularly shed light on these sometimes overlooked landmarks in watchmaking through columns like Watches You Should Know. Here are some of our favorite stories about watches that represent milestones, and you better believe each has a hell of a story to tell.

How Rolex and the Date Window Changed the Face of Watches

how rolex and the date window changed the face of watches
Rolex

LEARN MORE

The First Watch Worn On the Moon? Duh

50 years since omega speedmaster on the moon gear patrol lead full
NASA, Omega

LEARN MORE

This Was the First Electric-Powered Watch, and It Still Looks Futuristic

this was the first electric powered watch gear patrol lead full
Hamilton

LEARN MORE

Double First: The First Pilot's Watch Was Also the First Purpose-Built Mens Wristwatch

cartier santos gear patrol lead full
Cartier

LEARN MORE

Ceramic Watches Are Now All the Rage, but This One Led the Way

rado diastar gear patrol lead full
Rado

LEARN MORE

Related Story
Review: The Rado Golden Horse 1957

The First Solar-Powered Watch Was Far Ahead of Its Time

the first solar powered watch was funky and far ahead of its time gear patrol lead full
@vintageledwatch

LEARN MORE

How the ‘Freak’ Introduced Silicon to Mechanical Watchmaking

watches you should know ulysse nardin freak gear patrol lead full v2
Ulysse Nardin

LEARN MORE

Titanium Was for Airplanes Until This Watch Came Along

watches you should know citizen x 8 chronometer gear patrol lead full
Citizen

LEARN MORE

Today's Bronze Watches Owe Their Popularity to One Famous Designer's Ingenuity

gerald genta gefica safari
Courtesy

LEARN MORE

The Man Who Designed the Porsche 911 Also Made the First-Ever All-Black Watch

orfina porsche design chronograph gear patrol lead full
Ticktage.com

LEARN MORE

Related Story
Watches You Should Know: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Watches You Should Know
Why an Abercrombie & Fitch Watch Costs 5 Figures
How Did the Bulova Lunar Pilot End Up on the Moon?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Watch Was the First Global Positioning System
How the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Made History
This Omega Watch Played a Special Role in WWII
This Is Possibly the Most Underrated Rolex Watch
The Rolex Oysterquartz Proves That Quartz Is Cool
What You Should Know About Invicta Watches
How the Seiko 5 Became the Ultimate Starter Watch
How Switzerland (Almost) Won the Quartz Race