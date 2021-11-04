10 Surprising Watches That Changed the Industry Forever

Innovation in the watch world is mostly defined by incremental progress. But every once in a while, significant and surprising leaps occur that, at least in retrospect, alter the trajectory of watchmaking. We regularly shed light on these sometimes overlooked landmarks in watchmaking through columns like Watches You Should Know. Here are some of our favorite stories about watches that represent milestones, and you better believe each has a hell of a story to tell.
How Rolex and the Date Window Changed the Face of Watches
The First Watch Worn On the Moon? Duh
This Was the First Electric-Powered Watch, and It Still Looks Futuristic
Double First: The First Pilot's Watch Was Also the First Purpose-Built Mens Wristwatch
Ceramic Watches Are Now All the Rage, but This One Led the Way
The First Solar-Powered Watch Was Far Ahead of Its Time
How the ‘Freak’ Introduced Silicon to Mechanical Watchmaking
Titanium Was for Airplanes Until This Watch Came Along
Today's Bronze Watches Owe Their Popularity to One Famous Designer's Ingenuity
The Man Who Designed the Porsche 911 Also Made the First-Ever All-Black Watch
