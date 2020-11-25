These Special Oris Dive Watches Are Up for Grabs

You may recall that earlier this fall, Oris supported a unique project called Mission Lake George that saw Gear Patrol contributor and founder of Beyond The Dial, Allen Farmelo, diving to track an invasive plant species. Accompanying Farmelo and his partner Shelley were two Oris 65 dive watches — one 40mm green dial, and one 36mm blue dial — that the group promised to auction off later in the year.

Allen Farmelo

Well, that time has come! Each watch auction will include the watch in question, an original watercolor painting of Lake George in a hardwood cherry frame and a certificate stating that the watch was used in Mission Lake George. The auctions have an opening bid of $1,000 and minimum increments of $25, and will run until December 9th at 9:00pm EST.

For the complete details and rules, be sure to follow Beyond The Dial on Instagram.

