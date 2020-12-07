The Complete Guide to Watch Maintenance

Watches are comparatively basic little machines that do a simple job and should bring you joy: nothing too intimidating or high-maintenance. At least, they don't have to be. With a little care, the right tools and some basic knowledge, you can have a satisfying watch experience that lasts decades.
All the information out there regarding watch maintenance can be overwhelming sometimes, though — we get it. And that's why it's helpful to have the ABCs of watch care collected in one place as a handy reference. The following wisdom will help you avoid problems with watches, and guide you to the best solutions when issues do occur. (Even veteran watch collectors sometimes need to be reminded of best practices.) Whether your watch needs a new battery, a good cleaning or something more complicated and expensive, we've got you covered.
Here's the place to start if you just got a new watch; and it's the place to refer back to when you've got questions down the road.
A Complete Guide To Mechanical Watch Maintenance
Rolex
Get an overview of how mechanical watches work and why certain practices are important.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io