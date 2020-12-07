The Complete Guide to Watch Maintenance

Watches are comparatively basic little machines that do a simple job and should bring you joy: nothing too intimidating or high-maintenance. At least, they don't have to be. With a little care, the right tools and some basic knowledge, you can have a satisfying watch experience that lasts decades.

All the information out there regarding watch maintenance can be overwhelming sometimes, though — we get it. And that's why it's helpful to have the ABCs of watch care collected in one place as a handy reference. The following wisdom will help you avoid problems with watches, and guide you to the best solutions when issues do occur. (Even veteran watch collectors sometimes need to be reminded of best practices.) Whether your watch needs a new battery, a good cleaning or something more complicated and expensive, we've got you covered.

Here's the place to start if you just got a new watch; and it's the place to refer back to when you've got questions down the road.

A Complete Guide To Mechanical Watch Maintenance

Get an overview of how mechanical watches work and why certain practices are important.

Watch Tools to Buy EZTool Watch Repair Kit with 16 Tools amazon.com $23.87 SHOP NOW For less than the price of a battery change at a watchmaker, you can buy this kit and do it yourself — and adjust bracelets — every time. Ritche Professional 360pc Spring Bar Kit amazon.com $7.99 SHOP NOW Vintage watches sometimes come with old, dirty spring bars. Replace them with good ones and restore your peace of mind with this kit. Barton Bands Spring Bar Tool amazon.com $11.00 SHOP NOW This handy tool will help you change straps, while a built-in ruler allows you to measure lug widths. Vastar Adjustable Watch Case Back Opener amazon.com $9.99 $8.89 (11% off) SHOP NOW This deceptively simple tool opens most watch case backs and allows you to change your own battery.

How to Find a Watch Repair Shop You Can Trust

Unless you're a trained watchmaker, don't mess with the complicated insides of a mechanical watch yourself.

How to Set a Watch, and Two Things You Should Never, Ever Do

This is super basic and something every watch owner should know (though many don't).

How to Change a Watch Battery

Getting your quartz watch into working order need not necessitate an expensive trip to the jeweler.

Watch Cleaning 101: How to Properly Care for Yours

If you regularly wear a watch or if you've purchased one secondhand, it'll need some cleaning.

Why You Aren’t Supposed to Polish a Watch

Hint: Polishing your watch can decrease its value.

How to Remove Scratches from a Stainless Steel Watch Case

Pesky little scratches on your shiny new watch are a bummer. Here's what to do about them.

How to Easily Remove Scratches from Your Watch Crystal

A fresh scratch on an otherwise flawless crystal is a devastating sight.

This Is How to Maintain a Dive Watch

A diver may be the ultimate “tool” watch, but it still needs some TLC.

The Tools You Need For Your Watch

There are just a few tools that watch wearers truly require...and a few more that maybe you want.

No, You Don’t Actually Need a Watch Winder — Here’s Why

While some are willing to pay for the convenience, the idea of a watch winder as an essential tool of watch ownership is largely unfounded.

