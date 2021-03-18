The Tools You Need For Your Watch

Most tinkering associated with watch ownership is relatively basic. You'll certainly want to change straps and the like, but any internal watch repair or maintenance is best left to professionals. Unless you're deep into watch nerdery, modding your Seiko and the like, you don't need much — but a few tools will come in handy, and a few more will elevate your experience with watches. Whether you're a collector, enthusiast or occasional watch wearer, the following tools are worth considering.