Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Watches Our Staff Want to See Made in 2021

Hey, a guy can dream, can't he?

By Oren Hartov
watches we want to see in 2021
Gear Patrol

Covering the watch market is largely reactionary, of course — watch companies make stuff, and then we write about it.

But not today. Today we're going to imagine the watches we want to see, from thinner GMTs to chronograph versions of time-only watches we love and more. We fully realize that most of these watches will never see the light of day....and we don't care! This is our byline, and in the famous words of (fictional) Eric Cartman: "Whatever, whatever — I do what I want."

So here goes nothin:

The Unimatic U2-C Chronograph

watches we want to see in 2021
A photoshop mockup of what could be.
Gear Patrol

All day I dream, but today specifically I am dreaming big. I’m imagining a Unimatic U2 series field watch turned into a two-register chronograph, maybe even with a mechanical movement (remember: I am dreaming). The 38.5mm case is the perfect size and the unique UFO shape of the U2 would make it quite out of this world. -Hunter Kelley, Associate Designer

A 39mm x 12.5mm Tudor Black Bay GMT

watches we want to see in 2021
Tudor

(I know. I know.) But really: why not? They can do it. They have the technology. Why this obnoxiously thick, oversized case for such a cool watch? Why not just make it, you know — wearable. Everything else about it is perfect. Just shrink it. Put it in the Watch Shrinking Machine that I just know Rolex has in some dark Geneva vault beneath the Jet D'eau. -Oren Hartov, Associate Editor

A New Rolex Explorer

watches we want to see in 2021
Rolex

Not the Explorer II, but the Explorer. Rolex typically focuses on one line for its major releases each year, and the humble Explorer is due for an upgrade. It's a chance not only to give it a more modern movement as other functionally identical watches have received, but some thoughtful tweaks would help it emerge from the shadows of its limelight-stealing siblings. I suggest a honeycomb dial like the first Explorer model had back in 1953. And keep the size exactly where it is at 39mm. It's kind of a waste to have a great Rolex sport watch with a compelling story just sitting on the back shelf. -Zen Love, Staff Writer

A Full-Metal Casio A700W-1A

watches we want to see in 2021
Casio

Casio has a whole host of fun digital watches that are metal and another that merely look like it, but I'm still waiting -- hoping, praying -- for the true sweet spot to arrive. I dabbled with the World Time and its subpar spray-paint-silver resin before upgrading to the A700W-1A, which hides its resin behind a more convincing mirror finish and has some actual stainless steel….on the back. But resin is resin, and it dents and scratches no matter how nice it looks. Unfortunately, Casio's main metal-case offerings like the A1000 and various all-metal G-Shocks don't sport the same simple retro style I'm looking for. Please, just give me an all metal A700W-1A! I'll pay handsomely! -Eric Limer, Editor

Iron Man Gauntlet Watch

watches we want to see in 2021
Marvel

I want Tony Stark's nanotech watch seen in Captain America: Civil War. I'm not sure if it can tell time, but considering it's bulletproof and can fire sonic bolts and blinding bursts of light to incapacitate super-soldiers...that seems like a sacrifice I can live with. -Will Sabel Courtney, Editor

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research outdoorresearch.com
$22 $29

$7 OFF (24%)

Outdoor Research's sports-focused face mask performed well during our tests thanks to an extended design that creates an air pocket. This makes it easy to breathe heavily during exercise. Adjustable ear loops and behind-the-head strap help create a secure and comfortable fit.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST FITNESS MASKS
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue Bison Ultralight
United By Blue unitedbyblue.com
$100 $198

$98 OFF (50%)

Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket. At half off, this is a steal.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad Copper Core 10-Inch Fry Pan (Second Quality)
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
$100 $225

$125 OFF (56%)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this Copper Core 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just a Benjamin.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%) 

If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV'S OF CES 2021

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$79 $120

$40 OFF (34%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Dive Watches
What's the Most Legit Modern Military Watch?
Independent Watch Brands, in Their Own Words
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You're Gonna Want Seiko's Newest Dive Watch Collab
The Ultimate Guide to Military Watches
The Watches We’re Obsessing Over in January 2021
The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000
How Your Favorite Brands Make Watches
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
This Man Makes a Living Selling Vintage Ads
The Adventure-Ready Watches of 2020