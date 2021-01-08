How Your Favorite Brands Make Watches

If you imagine your intricate mechanical watch to be singlehandedly made by some gnome-like craftsman sitting in a snowy cabin, you might be slightly disillusioned by the reality. The advanced facilities behind luxury watches' glitzy facade, however, in some ways seem almost magical, and a look inside them is an eye-opening experience.
Over the years, Gear Patrol has had the chance to see everything from how indestructible G-Shocks are built and tested to the delicate artistry behind some of the most prestigious Swiss watchmakers's products. These factory (Europeans often prefer the French term manufacture) visits allow us to tell unique stories about watches beyond what's broadly marketed to consumers and offer insight into the watch industry as well as individual brands.
If you want to understand your watch better or are simply fascinated by "how people make things," as Mr. Rogers would say, the stories below offer deep dives into some of the world's most notable brands and how they make watches.
Longines: 51 Million Watches Later, Still Operating Full Speed Ahead
Allen Farmelo
How does Longines rake in over $1B in yearly revenue? Uninterrupted production, a robot or two and a top industry veteran at the helm contribute.
Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io