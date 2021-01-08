Today's Top Stories
How Your Favorite Brands Make Watches

Have a look deep inside the manufacturing facilities of watch brands big and small, the world over.

By Zen Love
seiko tour gear patrol 8
Gear Patrol

If you imagine your intricate mechanical watch to be singlehandedly made by some gnome-like craftsman sitting in a snowy cabin, you might be slightly disillusioned by the reality. The advanced facilities behind luxury watches' glitzy facade, however, in some ways seem almost magical, and a look inside them is an eye-opening experience.

Over the years, Gear Patrol has had the chance to see everything from how indestructible G-Shocks are built and tested to the delicate artistry behind some of the most prestigious Swiss watchmakers's products. These factory (Europeans often prefer the French term manufacture) visits allow us to tell unique stories about watches beyond what's broadly marketed to consumers and offer insight into the watch industry as well as individual brands.

If you want to understand your watch better or are simply fascinated by "how people make things," as Mr. Rogers would say, the stories below offer deep dives into some of the world's most notable brands and how they make watches.

Longines: 51 Million Watches Later, Still Operating Full Speed Ahead

longines factory timekeepinggear patrol slide 6
Allen Farmelo

How does Longines rake in over $1B in yearly revenue? Uninterrupted production, a robot or two and a top industry veteran at the helm contribute.

LEARN MORE

Parmigiani: How to Build a Swiss Watch from Scratch

the ornately decorated calibre 110 from a limited edition parmigiani kalpa
Gear Patrol

Parmigiani Fleurier has quietly entered an elite group of watchmakers that produce movements, cases and dials for both themselves and other elite brands.

LEARN MORE

Jaeger-LeCoultre: Inside the Watchmaker's Watchmaker

watchmaker2 gear patrol 970
Gear Patrol

There’s a lot of intricate work happening at the factory of a watchmaking legend.

LEARN MORE

IWC: Manufacturing Center in Schaffhausen Photo Tour

photo tour iwcs new manufacturing center in schaffhausen gear patrol inline 8
Gear Patrol

We visited IWC's beautiful new manufacturing center in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, opened for its 150th anniversary.

LEARN MORE

Casio G-Shock: How Indestructible Watches Are Built and Tested

g shock photo essay gear patrol lead full
Andrew Connor

A look at the brand’s R&D facility in Hamura and production line in Yamagata.

LEARN MORE

Citizen: A Rare Look Behind the Scenes at the World’s Largest Watchmaker

citizen watch factory visit gear patrol 13
Gear Patrol

The people and machinery behind the world’s largest watchmaker — and the world’s thinnest watch.

LEARN MORE

AnOrdain: Unique and Affordable Watches Made in Scotland

anordain watches profile gear patrol ambiance 5
Oren Hartov

anOrdain has been making affordable enamel-dialed watches since late 2018, but it took the company 3 years to perfect its process.

LEARN MORE

Montblanc: How They Make a Luxury Watch

montblanc factory tour gear patrol body 18
Oren Hartov

We show you around Montblanc’s watchmaking facilities, including a beautiful building in Villeret that once housed the Minerva manufacture.

LEARN MORE

Seiko: Innovation and Tradition, Synchronized

seiko japan tour gear patrol 7
Jason Heaton

A visit to Japan pulls back the curtain on Seiko, whose single-minded pursuit of lofty goals often makes it appear unconcerned with larger trends.

LEARN MORE

Bremont: Pilot's and Dive Watches Made for Professionals

bremont watches factory tour gear patrol ambiance 1
Oren Hartov

Nick and Giles English are on a mission — to bring watchmaking back to the United Kingdom. And they’re succeeding brilliantly.

LEARN MORE

