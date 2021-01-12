Seiko Partnered with Tokyo-Based Neighborhood on This New Automatic Dive Watch

There's an easy and expected way to do a collab watch: take an off-the-shelf model and give it some fresh dial highlights and slap on the partnering brand's name. But Seiko isn't known for being lazy. The new Seiko x Neighborhood Prospex SBDY077 watch offers a novel combination of familiar elements from the Japanese brand's famous dive watches for a fresh look incorporating an automatic movement, all at under $700.
Based on the case style referred to by fans as "tuna can" for its stout shape, Seiko has mixed in blocky hands and indices for a more vintage-oriented feel. This refresh is similar to how Seiko has treated other dive watch models recently, but the brand currently doesn't offer another diver with quite this combination of features. The look is similar to certain recent Seiko Solar quartz dive watches, but the SBDY077 is powered by Seiko's in-house 4R35 automatic movement.
Underneath the typical dial text indicating 200m of water resistance is the Japanese streetwear brand Neighborhood's wordmark providing a splash of red. With a 43.2mm-wide, black-coated case, the Seiko Prospex SBDY077 is limited to 1,000 examples and will be available from the Neighborhood website from January 15, 2021, for the equivalent of around $660.
