Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Coolest Watches That Came Out This Month

Keep up with the watch releases you might have missed in January 2021.

By Zen Love
best watches
Courtesy

2021 came out swinging, with some heavy-hitting watches and some quietly cool ones as well — we expect that the watch industry is just warming up for bigger releases yet to come. With the likes of Jaeger-LeCoultre kicking off a year celebrating the 90th anniversary of its iconic Reverso, this month brands big and small introduced everything from simple updates to existing models and even some new looks here and there. There are also some cool accessories for watch lovers you won't want to miss in this roundup of January's top drops.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano Watch

jlc reverso 90th ann
Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre is celebrating it's iconic Reverso watch's 90 birthday this year, starting with a new version with a strap made by Casa Fagliano. Outfitted with a burgundy dial and a pink gold case, the new Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano pays homage to one of the earliest Reversos, which began using colored dials as early the 1930s. Flip the case over, and a silver 24-hour dial on the other side can be set separately to display another time zone.

Price: $23,900

SHOP NOW

Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A385 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The vintage-styled and -sized (37mm) Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A385 looks great in just about every new iteration that comes out. This is also true of the latest version, which has a "smoked" light brown dial with a gradient effect.

Price: $7,900

SHOP NOW

MkII x Cantonment Kerchief Set

style releases
Courtesy

Our friends at Cantonment have partnered with our favorite maker of military watch homages, MkII. The result is a set of two neckerchiefs in red and blue with a horological motif available in different colors.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

Ochs und Junior Calendario Cent’anni Watch

style releases
Courtesy

Fascinating both technically and visually, the Ochs und Junior Calendario Cent'anni is a perpetual calendar watch that's made to accurately track the calendar and display the correct date for 100 years (theoretically, at least).

Price: ~$17,210

SHOP NOW

Hodinkee Heaton Bund Strap

style releases
Courtesy

The bund strap originated in military pilot use, later becoming a popular 1970s style, and this one is amusingly named after Hodinkee editor-at-large and proponent of bringing it back, Jason Heaton. You know what, Jason? I'm with you, and absolutely need one of these to put on my retro-styled chrono!

Price: $170-$190

SHOP NOW

Hamilton Intra-Matic Auto Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

Until recently the Hamilton Intra-Matic collection consisted of a dressy time-only watch, as well as chronograph with a sportier 60s flare. Both were popular, so the brand is now offering more of what fans love by mixing the two. This means a the chronograph's casual look is now available as a nicely sized (40mm) three-hand watch that's thinner and more affordable than the chrono, to boot.

Price: $995

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock GMWB5000RD-4 Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

G-Shock's series of premium watches featuring the iconic square case executed in stainless steel continues to grow. The latest model has a red finish and even a red screen for its digital display, as well as expected premium features like solar charging, bluetooth and more.

Price: $600

SHOP NOW

Avi-8 Hawker Hurricane Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

The quartz-powered Avi-8 Hawker Hurricane Help for Heroes Chronograph Limited Edition is part of the brand's ongoing support of the Help for Heroes foundation for veterans. Limited to 500 examples, the company will donate a minimum of GBP25,000, or 5% of the watch's sale price, to the charity.

Price: ~$310

SHOP NOW

Ressence Type 1 Squared X Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

One of the most innovative and unique watch brands in existence, Ressence's latest watch features its signature oil-filled case and dial which itself rotates to display the time. This 10th-anniversary version of its Type 1 has a metallic green dial and colored ceramic ball bearings visible on the 24-hour dial that function as a day-night indicator. It's limited to 40 examples.

Price: ~$24,150

SHOP NOW

Ming 27.02 Watch

style x watches roundup
Courtesy

The latest watch from independent brand Ming has a minimalist design in a 6.9mm-thin case. It features a sapphire crystal dial and a hand-wound movement visible through the case back with extensive custom modification and decoration, and it's limited to 200 examples.

Price: ~$5,560

LEARN MORE

Shinola Runwell Station Agent Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The new Station Agent watch joins of Shinola's Runwell collection and offers a Swiss automatic movement (SW260) with a slightly different look. Its classic design and small seconds subdial evoke the pocket watches developed for the early railroads — and so does its case size at a prominent 45mm.

Price: $1,450

SHOP NOW

Panerai Guillaume Néry Special Edition Luminor Marina PAM1122 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The newest collaboration between Italian watchmaker Panerai and French free diver Guillaume Néry has a technical feel, taking the form of a titanium dive watch with a rubber bezel and a strap made recycled materials. The watch also comes with an impressive 70-year warranty.

Price: $18,900

SHOP NOW

Oris Carl Brashear Calibre 401 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

Oris's Diver Sixty-Five watches have been highly popular, and its bronze-cased editions honoring navy diver Carl Brashear are some of the coolest. This limited edition is among the first watches to be fitted with a version of the brand's new in-house automatic movement, which offers five days of power reserve. It's got a 40mm bronze case and is water-resistant to 100m.

Price: $4,200

SHOP NOW

MB&F HM9 Sapphire Vision Watch

style releases
Courtesy

To be clear, this is a watch you are looking at. It indeed tells the time and is worn on the wrist, but it's first and foremost intended as art — because this is the modus operandi of high-end Swiss watchmaker MB&F. The case's shape is meant to reference "automotive and aeronautic designs of the 1940s and 50s," and this version has been executed in sapphire crystal in order to display the complicated mechanism inside.

Price: $440,000

SHOP NOW

Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Book

style releases
Courtesy

This particular Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso is not a watch but the name of a book... about the famous watch. Celebrating the Reverso's 90th birthday, the hardcover book printed by Assouline traces the watch's history, 50+ movements and hundreds of dial variations with extensive illustrations.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

Seiko x Neighborhood Prospex SBDY077 Watch

neighborhood tokyo seiko
Neighborhood Tokyo

There's an easy and expected way to do a collab watch: take an off-the-shelf model and give it some fresh dial highlights and slap on the partnering brand's name. But Seiko isn't known for being lazy. The new Seiko x Neighborhood Prospex SBDY077 watch offers a novel combination of familiar elements from the Japanese brand's famous dive watches for a fresh look incorporating an automatic movement, all at under $700.

Price: ~$660

SHOP NOW

Urwerk UR-100V T-Rex Watch

style releases
Courtesy

High-end, avant-garde brand Urwerk makes watches that are super unique, to say the very least. The UR-100 series features the brand's signature satellite time display system (discs showing the hours rotate and themselves indicate the minutes by traveling along a scale). Like others featuring the perhaps reptilian-looking hobnail case pattern, this one is also dubbed T-Rex, and it features a case made from bronze.

Price: $57,000

LEARN MORE

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Wired Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The 1970s design of Girard-Perregaux's Laureato with its angular, Royal Oak-like bezel has been reimagined in recent years as a hyper-modern sport watch. Here, it features a chronograph and a case made from a proprietary material called Carbon Glass — the bezel is made from the same material but incorporates elements of blue for an even funkier look. This "Wired" edition is only available online and helps announce the brand's new e-commerce platform.

Price: $17,700

SHOP NOW

Citizen Super Titanium Satellite Wave GPS F950 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The Satellite Wave GPS watches represent Citizen's most practical, accurate and advanced tech. These premium, luxury-priced watches are meant as the ultimate travel tool, the newest of which is the F950. It's got a lightweight titanium case, solar charging and the latest tech offering the ability to adjust the time automatically anywhere on earth (along with other impressive features).

Price: $5,000

SHOP NOW

Le Jour Heritage Watch

style releases
Courtesy

Le Jour offers a historic name and a pretty unique look with this cushion-shaped new collection available in multiple dial colors. It's powered by a Swiss automatic movement and measures a bold-wearing 42mm wide (we'd like to see it at 38mm).

Price: $800

SHOP NOW

REC P-51 Watches

style releases
Courtesy

Danish brand REC has built a brand around reclaiming materials from vintage cars to be repurposed for use in its watches. The latest watches, called P-51 Little Red and P-51 Green Hornet, use metal from two Prototype Shelby Mustang GT500 EXPs from 1967 and 1968, respectively.

Price: $1,695

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike Killshot 2 Leather
Nike skimresources.com
$62 $90

$28 OFF (31%)

Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax skimresources.com
$70 $90

$20 OFF (22%)

Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO CHOOSE A TAX SOFTWARE

Ray-Ban Clubmaster
Ray-Ban Clubmaster
$80 $179

$99 OFF (55%)

Clubmasters are an iconic silhouette that has been worn by just about anyone who is anyone throughout the years. This model has upgraded to a mirrored lens, adding a bit of modern flair to the timeless sunglass icon. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE MASKS

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

READ ABOUT 9 GADGETS THAT WON'T LET YOU DOWN IN 2021

Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Faribault Woolen Mill Factory Second Northern Lights Wool Throw
Faribault Woolen Mill Factory Second Northern Lights Wool Throw
skimresources.com
$119 $160

$41 OFF (26%)

Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE 10 TYPES OF WOOL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies amazon.com
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES THIS WEEK

Taschen Architecture in the 20th Century
Taschen Architecture in the 20th Century
skimresources.com
$50 $70

$20 OFF (29%)

This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE TABLES FOR ANY BUDGET

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$59 $119

$60 off  (50%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gear
Experts Call This the Most Innovative Outdoor Gear
12 Cool New Things to Boost Your Fitness Morale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 7 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The First Batch of New Outdoor Gear for 2021
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
15 Style Releases and New Watches This Week
The 8 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The 9 Hottest New Bikes and Accessories
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
12 Awesome Style Releases & New Watches This Week