Why Is Discontinuing This Steel Watch Is Such a Big Deal?

The Internet saw this one coming, so it wasn't much of a surprise when Patek Philippe confirmed recently that its flagship steel Nautilus ref. 5711 is indeed no more. Possibly the most in-demand timepiece in the world — if you measure by the decade or so folks are willing to wait in order to get their hands on one — the 5711 is far from Patek's most complicated or intrinsically valuable watch, but has in recent years become representative of the "exclusivity of steel" (my term, not the industry's, but I kind of like it — don't @ me).
What's all this about the demand for steel watches? What I'm speaking to here is the reality that (and irony of) people willing to wait stupidly long periods of time (and even, to buy precious metal watches which they do not want) in order to be given the opportunity to purchase a steel sports watch. With respect to a brand like Rolex, which supposedly produces roughly 800,000-1 million watches per year, steel timepieces are far from "rare," and in this case we can attribute this phenomenon of waitlisting to an artificial scarcity fueled perhaps in part by the desire of the brand to maintain some degree of exclusivity amongst its clientele.
With respect to Patek, there is an actual scarcity factor that comes into play — production of steel wristwatches is perhaps only 30% of the maison's total annual production. Meaning, effectively, a steel Patek is indeed a rare Patek. And now that the Genta-inspired 5711 is no more, a watch that once retailed for $33,710 and sold secondhand for roughly double that is now seeing prices of six figures and above. While prices may very well settle at some point as previous owners unload some of the world's inventory in the hopes of making a quick buck, for now, if you want a 5711 in steel, you're going to pay 3x retail, it would seem.
And what of the folks waiting for years to get their hands on a fairly innocuous steel sports watch — a time-and-date model that doesn't do much of anything beyond tell the time less accurately than your iPhone and doesn't telegraph to everyone else on your floor that you just got your latest bonus (the irony of owning a Patek that costs 4x a steel Submariner being that far fewer people know what one is)? Well, quite simply, they'll have to look elsewhere. Of course, the watch is still available in rose gold — the steel version is the 5711/1A, whereas the gold version is the 1R — and we have whatever Patek has up its sleeve for 2021 to look forward to.
But for now, the King of Steel is dead. Long live the King.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
This power bank is full of features, making it a must have, even if you just use it around the house. It has a built-in flashlight, is water, dust, and shock-resistant, and can fully charge an iPhone twice on a full charge.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home. It also has a kangaroo pocket for snacks.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
