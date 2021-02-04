This Is the Watch That Goes with Your Porsche

Porsche and TAG Heuer logos have been seen together on racetracks in the past, but the carmaker and watchmaker have now made a brand partnership official. In what's promised to "set a new standard for brand integration," the announcement is marked with a new watch in the motorsporty Carrera watch collection — and it's going to match your dream car perfectly.

The relationship feels natural, not least because both brands have flagship lines named "Carrera" after the historic Carrera Panamericana race. Though TAG's Carrera collection can range between classic, retro styles and aggressive, hyper-modern sport watches, the new special edition watch leans into the motorsport theme. Called the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph, it features the brand's contemporary take on the Carrera chronograph (stopwatch) with a 44mm-wide case and powered by the in-house Heuer 02 automatic movement visible through a display case back.

TAG

As on certain existing Carrera watches, the typical 12-hour indices are replaced with double-digit markers in a distinctly sporty font. Along with the hands, they're amply filled with lume for low-light visibility. The watch's racing theme is further emphasized by red highlights, and the Porsche connection is made explicit with branding on the ceramic bezel (alongside the tachymeter scale).

The companies have previously worked together in other ways over their long histories, having jointly developed a TAG-Turbo engine for the McLaren F1 team and later collaborated on a Formula E team. You can expect a range of projects from the brands in the future, including more watches — and in the meantime, you can get the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph on a cool steel bracelet for $6,050 or on a leather strap for $5,850.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io