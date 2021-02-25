Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Are All of Seiko's Most Exciting New Watches for 2021

New Alpinist models join compelling launches from the Prospex and Presage lines.

By Zen Love
watches
Courtesy

Releasing an lofty number of models each year, as Seiko does, is an accomplishment all in itself — but the Japanese watchmaking superstar consistently outdoes themselves by including many highly compelling, entirely new watches in its comprehensive model lineup.

This year, the brand is following a familiar pattern: it's launching tons of updates and new designs, as well as a near-exact remake of a famous vintage piece — alongside more affordable modern interpretations. Here's what you should know.

Related Stories
The Complete Buying Guide to Seiko Watches
Seiko Prospex Alpinist Watch Review

Seiko Prospex 1959 Alpinist Re-creation SJE085

watches
Courtesy

The Alpinist was Seiko and Japan's first dedicated sport watch, famously made for Japanese "mountain men" in 1959. The watch of that name as it's known today, however, has a design that was established in the 1990s and looks very little like the original Alpinist.

The popularity of the Alpinist has lead to increasing interest in its earlier versions, so Seiko has harnessed this enthusiasm and released a near-exact remake of the first Alpinist, reference SJE085. As with past such remakes, this is a limited edition model with premium features, high-end finishing and movement...and a price to match. (It comes on a cool leather bund strap, though.)

Diameter: 36.6mm
Movement: Seiko 6L35 automatic
Water Resistance: 100m
Price: $2,900

LEARN MORE

Seiko Prospex 1959 Alpinist Modern Re-interpretation SPB241, SPB243 and SPB241

watches
Courtesy

For close followers and mega-fans of Seiko (and there are many), the formula is familiar, but no less exciting: accompany the high-end, limited remake with "modern reinterpretations" of the vintage design at a much more affordable price point. While the "re-creation" models are squarely aimed at Seiko collectors, the reinterpretations have a much broader audience.

While they lack luxury bells and whistles, these models live in the Prospex line's sub-$1,000 tier, but have the excellent build quality, specs and finishing that that makes the collection consistently punch well above its weight. While common design cues like the triangular hour markers make the connection clear, the new models feel contemporary in other ways, including a slightly upsized case. They come in dial colors of gray, green and cream.

Diameter: 38mm
Movement: Seiko 6R35 automatic
Water Resistance: 100m
Price: $725 (strap) $750 (steel bracelet)

LEARN MORE

Seiko Prospex Diver 1970 Modern Reinterpretation SLA049 and SLA051

watches
Courtesy

The legendary Seiko 6105 dive watch was released in 1970, and it has a badass vibe with its unusual, asymmetric case. Later nicknamed the "Captain Willard" for the character who wore it in the 1979 film Apocalypse Now, this watch has previously received a treatment similar to the Alpinist above. The version you see here is based on the 6105 but with modern tweaks and premium specs. Two new editions respectively feature blue or black dials and bezels; they're intended to highlight both Japan's and Seiko's history, and dedicated to a famous Japanese adventurer, Naomi Uemura.

Diameter: 44mm
Movement: Seiko 8L35 automatic
Water Resistance: 200m
Price: $2,900 - $3,100

LEARN MORE

Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series GMT

watches
Courtesy

Alongside Seiko's rugged and outdoor-themed Prospex line is the generally elegant and formal-ish Presage collection. Within Presage are many sub-collections (yes, Seiko's taxonomy can be confusing), including contemporary dress-style watches called Sharp Edge that have striking, faceted dial executions. Seiko has now expanded on this sub-(sub)-line with a new GMT model available in dial four dial colors of black (SPB221), green (SPB219), blue (SPB217) and brown (SPB225).

These automatic models are relative outliers in the Prospex or Presage line for incorporating complications. But the popular GMT function is always welcome, and here it's accompanied by an unusual combination of features: there's a power reserve indicator around 9:30 and the date is displayed in a subdial at 6 o'clock. The dial layout and 24-hour bezel, combined with the unique dial texture, makes for an interesting — but possibly polarizing — aesthetic.

Diameter: 42.2mm
Movement: Seiko 6R64 automatic
Water resistance: 100m
Price: $1,400

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere. 

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK GR1 500D Slick 21L
GORUCK skimresources.com
$235 $295

$60 OFF (20%)

Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$575 $775

$200 OFF (26%)

Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going. 

READ ABOUT THE GRILL ACCESSORIES YOU NEED

Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Lightweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$79 $98

$19 OFF (20%)

This is your new go-to for spring. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging around the house or pairing it with a button-down shirt, this heather crewneck will get the job done. Todd Snyder sure knows how to outfit the American man. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE MASKS 

Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
Casio GM5600B-1 G-Shock
G-Shock skimresources.com
$130 $200

$70 OFF (35%)

Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time. 

READ THE HISTORY OF G-SHOCK

Rhone Guru Shorts
Rhone Guru Shorts
$43 $78

$35 OFF W/ CODE WINTERSALE (45%)

With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
Jabra amazon.com
$60 $88

$28 OFF (32%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp
TaoTronics amazon.com
$43 $60

$17 OFF (28%)

This desk lamp is packed with features that will make you wonder how you lived without it. Aside from its lighting, it utilizes RavPower's groundbreaking HyperAir technology for ultra-fast wireless charging and has a USB port for any other devices you might have. 

READ HOW TO WINTERIZE YOUR BEDROOM

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
$31 $45

$14 OFF (31%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 31 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Pant
J.Crew skimresources.com
$40 $80

$40 OFF W/ CODE SALETIME (50%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple as well as anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors, so you can make them your go-to for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST PANTS OF 2021

Bodum Chambord French Press
Bodum Chambord French Press
bodum skimresources.com
$24 $40

$16 OFF (40%)

Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEES OF 2021

Vistaprint Face Mask
Vistaprint Face Mask
skimresources.com
$10 $13

$9 OFF 3 OR MORE W/ CODE FAST25 (25%)

You really can't have too many masks around, so jump on this deal from Vistaprint and stock up. If you buy three or more masks, you can use the promo code to get 25 percent off. They come in a range of colors and patterns and also have an insert for a filter. 

READ OUR FACE MASK GUIDE

Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
Dyson V7 Animal Vacuum
$250 $400

$150 OFF (37%)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V7 Animal captures dust, animal hair, allergens and deep cleans carpets. It is also super rare to see this price on a brand new V7, as opposed to the refurbished ones we tend to see these days. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack
Stasher amazon.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal. 

READ ABOUT KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
What You Need to Know About Apple's Next MacBooks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Headphone Amplifiers Under $200
Is Your Roomba Acting Drunk? It's Not the Only One
Hot Damn, Land Rover Just Gave the Defender a V8
IWC Just Brought Back a Cult Hit from the 1990s
Grand Seiko Is Bringing the Heat in 2021
These Are the Safest New Cars Sold in America
This New Folding Knife Is Innovative...and Massive
Want an M1 MacBook? Now You Can Snag a Refurb One