All the Best Watches from the 2021 Golden Globes

Sadly, there was no red carpet at this year's socially distanced Golden Globe Awards event. However, that didn't stop keen-eyed watch aficionados from scoping the wrists of celebrities as they gestured and accepted awards via webcam. Some dressed up for the occasion, others wore sweatshirts at home— but as always, there were some interesting watch choices.
Nicholas Hoult: Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Large Duoface Small Seconds
Courtesy
Courtesy
Nicholas Hoult was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy" for his role in the Hulu comedy series set in 18th century Russia, The Great. The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso is a classic choice for swanky events like this. The Duoface models are more complicated than the classic Reverso, and feature a different dial on each side of the reversible case in order to display two time zones.
Nicole Kidman: Omega De Ville Trésor Moonshine Gold
Nicole Kidman via Instagram
Courtesy
Nicole Kidman was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television" for her role in HBO's The Undoing. The Tresor line offers Omega's most elegant and gala-appropriate models, and the particular version Kidman wore features the brand's "Moonshine Gold," 38 full-cut diamonds and a quartz movement.
Sacha Baron Cohen: Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional
NBC
Omega
Sacha Baron Cohen won "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy" for his Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The actor and his films might be controversial, but his watch choice is safe, down-to-earth and conventional. The particular model he wore (on his right hand) is the latest Moonwatch upgrade with the excellent 3861 movement and other enthusiast-oriented details.
Lee Isaac Chung wrote and directed the film Minari, which won "Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language." Holding his daughter while accepting the award via Zoom, a Rolex Datejust was clearly visible on his wrist. An iconic watch in any form, Chung's DJ featured a two-tone case with a gold dial and smooth bezel — rather than the familiar fluted option.
And the winner for best watch choice for the 78th Golden Globe Awards is:
Eugene Levy: Omega Speedmaster Grey Side of the Moon "Meteorite"
NBC
Omega
Eugene Levy was nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy" for the TV comedy Schitt's Creek. Part of a series of interpretations of the classic Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, the Grey Side of the Moon is produced in grey ceramic with gold highlights and a meteorite dial. This is definitely the kind of watch choice he didn't simply phone in, and it reflects a relatively eccentric but mature taste.
