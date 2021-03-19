Today's Top Stories
1
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
2
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Seiko Should Bring Back its Classic, Affordable Field Watch

Dirt-cheap but simply awesome, the Seiko 5 SNK is ripe for a return.

By Zen Love
seiko snk field watch
Courtesy

Seiko's sub-$100 automatic field watch is an unlikely icon. The Seiko 5 SNK, in all its color variations, is smallish and unflashy, with a military-inspired design and a very basic mechanical movement. But its ubiquity, quality, cool look and laughably low price have made it the starter mechanical watch for many an eventual collector, and a cult classic. Problem is, it's not part of Seiko's current collection.

As Seiko rereleases and reimaginines popular watches from decades past, why not bring the humble SNK back next?

Related Stories
Timekeeping Icon: The Seiko 5
The 10 Best Field Watches

Currently, the SNK line exists in a weird kind of limbo state. While still easily purchased online along with other inexpensive Seiko watches of recent decades, it appears that the collection is no longer produced. That would make sense as Seiko has made efforts to refine its image and move upmarket, but it also represents an opportunity.

It's kind of hard to overstate this little watch's outsized cultural presence: it's loved and respected, but is also endlessly the subject of ironic memes. In many ways, it represents the extreme end of Seiko's reputation from past decades for solidly built, high-bang-for-buck watches anyone could afford. The SNK is a core part of Seiko's identity which should be embraced, and there's a place for it in the modern brand's lineup.

As Seiko began moving significantly upmarket in recent years, some fans worried the brand was straying from the everyman persona they'd fallen in love with. The recently relaunched Seiko 5 Sport line, however, is a model for Seiko to continue to make excellent, inexpensive automatic watches. It's also an example for how the company can transform popular lines of the past — in this case, the Seiko 5 Sports collection and the classic SKX dive watch — into modern products that better fit the brand's now more polished image.

A modern SNK wouldn't be the first Seiko watch with a reputation as an inexpensive beater to be relaunched to enthusiasts' delight. Seiko is actually good at listening to what its fans want and, like the rest of the industry, they've been resurrecting vintage watches left and right — many of them less well known than the SNK. The familiarity and existing buzz around the watch are surely enough to make an updated model land with a splash.

The challenge, as with any reissue, is keeping it recognizable and true to the original while upgrading enough to justify its existence. Seiko's modern movements such as the 4R36 (which is found in the new Seiko 5 Sports) are a great place to start. Hand-winding and hacking make the 4R36 feel instantly more modern, and an awesome dial and handset would bring an elevated feel. Keep the matte-finished case in a size close to the original's 37mm diameter, give it a slightly bigger 4 o'clock crown, throw it on a NATO strap — and you've got a winner.

The SNK is simply a classic that shouldn't be out of production. An affordable new field watch-style beater couldn't be priced quite as dirt-cheap as the original, and Seiko might need to wait for the current stock of SNKs to start disappearing from Amazon and the like. But around $250 for full MSRP? That sounds plausible, and I'd be the first customer.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$300 $429

$129 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Tushy Classic 3.0
Tushy Classic 3.0
$84 $129

$45 OFF W/ CODE LUCKY (35%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
skimresources.com
$80 $175

$95 OFF (54%)

Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY SHIRTS

Arc'teryx Arro 22 Backpack
Arc'teryx Arro 22 Backpack
$167 $239

$72 OFF (30%)

If you aren't acquainted with Arc'teryx, you should get to know it. The iconic brand makes some of the best gear around, including this backpack that is modeled after one of the brands oldest packs. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
$124 $155

$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)

When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask Unbound 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask skimresources.com
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
Oral-B Smart Series Rechargeable Toothbrush 2-Pack
skimresources.com
$100 $200

$100 OFF (50%)

These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes. 

READ OUR TOOTHBRUSH GUIDE

Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
Entireworld Loop Back Sweatshirt
$66 $88

$22 OFF W/ CODE FEELINGGOOD25 (25%)

Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Stretch Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein amazon.com
$26 $43

$17 OFF (38%)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These are classics made from pure cotton — a super soft material that keeps you comfortable all day.

READ OUR GUIDE ON THE BEST STYLE BASICS

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
skimresources.com
$1,595 $1,695

$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)

Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE BRANDS

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane skimresources.com
$36 $72

$36 OFF (50%)

You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Food52 x Staub 2-in-1 Grill Pan & Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$199 $429

$230 OFF (54%)

This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS LE CREUSET

BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF Tabletop BBQ
BergHOFF skimresources.com
$230 $435

$205 OFF (47%)

BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE DEALS

Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony 75-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV
Sony skimresources.com
$998 $1,800

$802 OFF (45%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.

READ ABOUT MOUNTING A TV

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Loveseat Group with Cushions
Lark Manor
$370 $1,176

$806 OFF (69%)

Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$186 $219

$33 OFF (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Opinions & Essays
News Flash: Your Vegan Shoes Can't Save the Planet
The Pros and Cons of Buying Crocs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Doesn't Zenith Make a Modern Dive Watch?
Here's Why We're Truly Excited for Ferrari's SUV
Why Your Everyday Ski Should Be, Yes, Fat
This Is the Best Time to Break in New Jeans
Why You Should Never Buy Your Ski Boots Online
This Fancy Camp Gear Is Nearly Idiot-Proof
This Workout Recovery Tool Is My New WFH Essential
Stop Paying So Much for Radwood Cars