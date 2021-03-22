Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Our Favorite Luxury Sports Watch Has Gone Green (and Platinum)

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Jumbo Extra-Thin gets a new dial and a platinum case.

By Oren Hartov
ap royal oak extra thin 15202 green sunburst
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun

Remember all those "salmon" dials from 2019's edition of SIHH (now Watches & Wonders Geneva)? Well, that was then; now, we're doing green dials. For 2021, Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak, that most famous of luxury sport watches with integrated bracelets, has been given a verdant treatment —and a platinum case, to boot.

Not that we haven't seen plenty of green dial action before. Hell, green was even thing at 2019's SIHH, the same year as Salmon Dial Mania, though that was more of a green-and-bronze thing. What we're talking about now is just, well...plain green.

The new Royal Oak "Jumbo" Extra-Thin ref. 15202 features what the brand describes as a "smoked green dial embellished with a sunburst pattern." There's no fancy tapisserie look here like on 2019's salmon version — this is a flat surface with an extra-cool, smoky pattern that radiates from the watch's center.

royal oak 15202 green
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun

The ref. 15202, AP's flagship modern Royal Oak, here features a 39mm-wide, 950 platinum case that measures a remarkable 8.1mm thick. Outfitted with white gold-applied hour indices, luminous hands and the automatic, in-house cal. 2121 movement with gold oscillating weight, the new green 15202 is a subtle statement piece if ever there was one. With its matching platinum bracelet, lack of a seconds hand and with only 50m of water resistance, you might be wondering how much utility you're getting for your $105,400...but if that's of concern, this may not be the watch for you.

ap royal oak 15202 green
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun

And of course, the Jumbo isn't the only Royal Oak getting the green treatment: should you prefer a tapisserie dial with its trademark chiseled look, there's a Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph with an 18k yellow gold case matched to a green “Grande Tapisserie” dial with hours, minutes, small seconds, 12-hour, 30-minute and date displays. Limited to 125 pieces and outfitted with solid case back, it's 41mm in diameter and powered by the AP cal. 2385 manufacture movement with a gold oscillating weight. It ships on a matching yellow gold bracelet, as well as a green calfskin and green rubber strap.

ap royal oak chronograph green
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
ap royal oak green emeralds
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun

Not enough for you? How about a Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon in three different variants, each of which features a green tapisserie dial with sunburst pattern? Choose from: an 18k pink gold case with matching hour markers and hands (limited to 10 pieces); a titanium piece (limited to 50 pieces); or, most fascinatingly, a combination titanium/18k white gold model with 32 baguette-cut emeralds...because, well, why not? Each is powered by the manufacture cal. 2950 with flying tourbillon, which gives the user an obstructed view of the watch's escapement and tourbillon cage. (Trust us — it's dope, and it's limited to 15 pieces.)

ap royal oak tourbillon green pink gold
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
ap royal oak titanium green
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun

If you're loving all this green action and want to get your hands on the “Jumbo” Extra-Thin, by the way, be mindful that it's exclusively reserved for AP Houses — special AP concept stores located in New York, London and Hong Kong where mysterious AP things happen. (We hear there is free whiskey, but are unable to confirm this.)

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$150 $199

$49 OFF (25%)

Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

PC Task Lamp
PC Task Lamp
skimresources.com
$296 $395

$99 OFF (25%)

Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

J.Crew Slim Cotton-linen Twill Shirt
J.Crew Slim Cotton-linen Twill Shirt
skimresources.com
$42 $80

$38 OFF W/ CODE SOCUTE (48%)

This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BASIC TEES FOR MEN

GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
skimresources.com
$100 $220

$120 OFF (55%)

This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat. 

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
thermoworks.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
skimresources.com
$35 $50

$15 OFF (30%)

Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew skimresources.com
$52 $128

$76 OFF W/ CODE SOCUTE (59%)

A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE SALES RIGHT NOW

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
skimresources.com
$74 $108

$34 OFF (31%)

Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
skimresources.com
$80 $175

$95 OFF (54%)

Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY SHIRTS

Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$300 $429

$129 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Arc'teryx Arro 22 Backpack
Arc'teryx Arro 22 Backpack
$167 $239

$72 OFF (30%)

If you aren't acquainted with Arc'teryx, you should get to know it. The iconic brand makes some of the best gear around, including this backpack that is modeled after one of the brands oldest packs. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
$124 $155

$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)

When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
skimresources.com
$1,595 $1,695

$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)

Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE BRANDS

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Nemo Stargaze Chair
Nemo Stargaze Chair
NEMO
$112 $150

$38 OFF (25%)

This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Knoll skimresources.com
$519 $610

$91 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$175 $250

$75 OFF (30%)

Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

