Our Favorite Luxury Sports Watch Has Gone Green (and Platinum)

Remember all those "salmon" dials from 2019's edition of SIHH (now Watches & Wonders Geneva)? Well, that was then; now, we're doing green dials. For 2021, Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak, that most famous of luxury sport watches with integrated bracelets, has been given a verdant treatment —and a platinum case, to boot.
The new Royal Oak "Jumbo" Extra-Thin ref. 15202 features what the brand describes as a "smoked green dial embellished with a sunburst pattern." There's no fancy tapisserie look here like on 2019's salmon version — this is a flat surface with an extra-cool, smoky pattern that radiates from the watch's center.
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
The ref. 15202, AP's flagship modern Royal Oak, here features a 39mm-wide, 950 platinum case that measures a remarkable 8.1mm thick. Outfitted with white gold-applied hour indices, luminous hands and the automatic, in-house cal. 2121 movement with gold oscillating weight, the new green 15202 is a subtle statement piece if ever there was one. With its matching platinum bracelet, lack of a seconds hand and with only 50m of water resistance, you might be wondering how much utility you're getting for your $105,400...but if that's of concern, this may not be the watch for you.
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
And of course, the Jumbo isn't the only Royal Oak getting the green treatment: should you prefer a tapisseriedial with its trademark chiseled look, there's a Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph with an 18k yellow gold case matched to a green “Grande Tapisserie” dial with hours, minutes, small seconds, 12-hour, 30-minute and date displays. Limited to 125 pieces and outfitted with solid case back, it's 41mm in diameter and powered by the AP cal. 2385 manufacture movement with a gold oscillating weight. It ships on a matching yellow gold bracelet, as well as a green calfskin and green rubber strap.
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
Not enough for you? How about a Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon in three different variants, each of which features a green tapisserie dial with sunburst pattern? Choose from: an 18k pink gold case with matching hour markers and hands (limited to 10 pieces); a titanium piece (limited to 50 pieces); or, most fascinatingly, a combination titanium/18k white gold model with 32 baguette-cut emeralds...because, well, why not? Each is powered by the manufacture cal. 2950 with flying tourbillon, which gives the user an obstructed view of the watch's escapement and tourbillon cage. (Trust us — it's dope, and it's limited to 15 pieces.)
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
Diode SA - Denis Hayoun
If you're loving all this green action and want to get your hands on the “Jumbo” Extra-Thin, by the way, be mindful that it's exclusively reserved for AP Houses — special AP concept stores located in New York, London and Hong Kong where mysterious AP things happen. (We hear there is free whiskey, but are unable to confirm this.)
