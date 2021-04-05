The entertainment industry's many, many awards ceremonies are always about more than the best movies and television. They tend to have an impact in everything from politics to fashion; indeed, these events themselves become entertainment events worthy of sitting back and enjoying with a bucket of popcorn.

That's no less true for avid watchers of wristwatches. Celebrities, of course, not only have the means to choose from some of the most rare and interesting watches, but such ceremonies are the perfect time for them to show off their taste.

Here are a few of the best watches we spotted on famous wrists at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Eli Goree: Girard Perregaux Vintage 1945 XXL Date and Moon Phases

Eli Goree — nominated for his role as Cassius Clay in the film One Night in Miami... — chose for the event a complicated watch called the Vintage 1945 XXL Date and Moon Phases by Girard-Perregaux. The rectangular design is typically associated with formalwear, and it fits the occasion perfectly.

Price: $13,400

Eddie Redmayne: Omega Seamaster Aqua Terrra

One of the Swiss watchmaker's most prominent celebrity ambassadors, Eddie Redmayne, as ever, wore an Omega. Specifically, it was a classic Seamaster Aqua Terra, here outfitted with a blue dial, sporty rubber strap and the brand's excellent caliber 8900 automatic movement. Redmayne was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for the film Trial of the Chicago 7.

Price: $5,500

Henry Golding: Patek Philippe Nautilus

Via video, actor Henry Golding presented the award for Best Female Actor to Youn Yuh-jung for her role in the film Minari. On his wrist a Patek Philippe Nautilus could clearly be seen as he gesticulated, and it appears to be none other than the most classic reference of them all, the now-discontinued 5711/1A. The steel sport watch is legendary and one of the most potent prestige symbols in all of watches.

Price: $33,710

Steven Yeun: Omega De Ville Trésor

Steven Yeun was nominated for two awards for his role in the film Minari: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture. The actor wore just about the dressiest watch Omega makes: the De Ville Trésor in 18k yellow gold.

Price: $16,200

