Want Your Watch to Be Noticed? Check Out This Glowing Chronograph

The dial itself of the Bell & Ross Vintage BR V2-94 Full Lum glows in the dark.

By Zen Love
neon breen shirt and watch
Courtesy

No sport watch is complete without ample lume, you say? Well, you asked for it. Bell & Ross gives you an eyeful with their latest watch to feature the nighttime spectacle of a completely glowing dial. The Bell & Ross Vintage BR V2-94 Full Lum will be legible indeed, to you and everyone around.

"Lume," of course, is watch lingo shorthand for luminant or luminescent paint, but for French watchmaker Bell & Ross it's just "Lum" in their models that highlight the feature. For most watches, including Bell & Ross's collections like Grey Lum and Nightlum, it's the hands and indices that glow, but here it's taken to the extreme.

With a little exposure to light, the full dial as well as the hands and indices glow in the dark. Legibility is maintained by black outlines that indeed make every scale and marker on the dial legible in low light — unlike traditional treatments where you can only easily see the lumed elements. Interestingly, the chronograph subdial at 9 o'clock is rendered in a blue lume in contrast to the rest of the dial in green.

Is a fully lumed dial a good idea? It'll surely be legible, and unlike the press photos that show a bright dial at "full charge," lume tends to fade quickly to a moderate glow that won't necessarily be a distraction as you drive, for instance. This feature is mostly for fun and novelty, and it'll certainly be an attention-grabber when you leave light trails gesticulating in a dimly lit bar.

bell ross
Courtesy

This new Full Lum model is applied to the brand's BR V2-94 collection of classically inspired (V, for Vintage) chronograph watches. With a 41mm case, this is a relatively traditional silhouette for the brand that's better known for its square-cased instrument-style watches — and a couple of these, in the form of a pilot's watch and a dive watch, have received the Full Lum treatment as well.

Though the Bell & Ross Vintage collection fits into the industry's overall retro trend, the Full Lum dial takes the base design in a quite different, more contemporary direction. Powered by an ETA 2894-2 automatic movement, you're getting the brand's excellent level of fit and finish as well as a unique look for the price of $5,100, available for preorder now directly from the brand online.

