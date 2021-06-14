Today's Top Stories
Did Todd Snyder Just Create the Best Timex Q Yet?

Everyone's favorite sub-$200, quartz-powered watch score a cool makeover from everyone's favorite menswear designer.

By Oren Hartov
todd snyder q timex cream dial
Todd Snyder

When do we plan to stop talking about the Q Timex? Never, that's when. Because we love it. Why? It looks good. It's cheap. It comes in lots of different colors. It has a cool bracelet. It's cheap. It's consistently available. It's well-sized. Did we mention it's cheap?

Todd Snyder also clearly seems to dig it. The famed menswear designer, is perhaps Timex's best known and most consistent partner, having worked with the American-founded brand on numerous designs over the past several years. But his latest may be the coolest: a cream-dialed Q with one of the dopest 1970s-inspired dials we've ever seen.

With its square indices and thin red cross-hatch pattern, this is a design that you can find on vintage Omega and Hamilton as well as on vintage Timex itself, and one that we're more than happy to see resurrected. Vintage-colored lume on the hands and indices melds right into the dial, which remains legible given the black surrounds on the hour indices and the subtle pops of color.

Other than this new dial color, the Q is the same one we know and love: It features a 38mm steel case, a matching steel bracelet (here with a fold-over clasp), a day-date display powered by a quartz movement, a unidirectional bezel (here in count-up/dive configuration) and a convenient battery hatch. Best of all, it's still just $179 — the same price as that of the rest of the Q catalog models. Go ahead: make this your new summer watch and thank us later.

