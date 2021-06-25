All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in June, 2021

Sun's out, wrists out! Summer is arriving at right about the same time the United States is "reopening" after a long, dark pandemic \u2014 and the buzz is palpable. Unfettered by sleeves, there's no better time to wear bold and colorful watches. This month saw some hyped but affordable releases, from the Seiko 5 Sports collaboration with Rowing Blazers to Hamilton's beloved Khaki Field Mechanical, now in bronze. There's plenty more below for watch fans of all kinds, so don't miss out. Cuervo y Sobrinos Buceador Caribe Watch Swiss watchmaker Cuervo y Sobrinos is all about its Cuban roots, and its new dive watch channels a beachy feel and Caribbean colors. Though the Buceador collection has contained dive watches in the past, this watch is an overall fresh design. With an inner rotating bezel and locking mechanism, it's powered by a Peseux 224 automatic movement and available in three color variants. Price : $3,300 SHOP NOW Subdelta Ace Mk2 Watch Microbrand Subdelta might be based in the Netherlands, but its new Ace Mk2 aviation-themed tool watches are powered by Swiss movements and otherwise produced in Germany. Housed in a 42mm case made of submarine steel, water-resistant to 200m and featuring a dial pumped full of lume, the watches come in blue or black versions and in right- or left-hand ("destro") options. They're available for preorder now. Price : ~$1,335 SHOP NOW Parmigiani Tondagraph GT Watch High-end independent watchmaker Parmigiani has combined its sportiest model, the Tondagraph GT, with the popular "panda" dial look \u2014 i.e., black subdials on a white face. It's a small aesthetic change, but makes for possibly the coolest-looking version yet. Price : $20,400+ SHOP NOW Hublot Big Bang Unico SORAI Watch Hublot's latest collaboration watch is with the organization SORAI (Save Our Rhino Africa and India). The watch itself is 45mm in green ceramic and is powered by an in-house movement, and a portion of proceeds from sales will go to a rhino sanctuary supported by SORAI. Price : $24,100 SHOP NOW Ulysse Nardin Freak X Marquetry Building upon its pioneering use of silicon in watchmaking with the 2001 Freak watch , Ulysse Nardin has released the latest watch in the Freak collection. Here, silicon is not only a key element in the movement, but has also been hand-applied using marquetry to decorate the dial like a mosaic and highlight its natural blue color. Price : $31,100 SHOP NOW Shinola Detrola Sea Creatures Watches World Oceans Day was this week on June 8, and in celebration, Shinola released a range of colorful and affordable dive watches with 40mm cases and straps made using recycled ocean plastic. The 100m water-resistant watches come in three vibrant models, each with strap options for more style variation and a robust quartz movement protected by a steel core. Price : $450 SHOP NOW MVMT Ocean Plastic Edition Watch Dive watches made using recycled ocean plastic are almost starting to feel commonplace. Like Shinola above, MVMT is introducing a similar concept with its Ocean Plastic edition watch. With bold sizing at 45mm, it's highly affordable and includes the bonus of a quartz movement with a battery recharged by sunlight. Price : $188 SHOP NOW Luminox Pacific Diver Watches More affordable dive watches? Hell, yeah. Luminox introduced new versions of its tough, 44mm Pacific Diver series watches with new dial color options of red and green. Rather than ocean plastic, they're made of stainless steel with a water resistance of 200m, featuring sapphire crystal, Ronda quartz movements and a Swiss Made designation. Price : $595+ SHOP NOW Zenith Chronomaster Revival Safari Watch First introduced as a reissued vintage model , various new versions of Zenith's Chronomaster Revival have given the very retro base design some fresh and fascinating new interpretations. Basically each new model has been an absolute knockout, and the new Safari nails it once again with a verdant theme that happens to also fit right in with the green dial trend. Price : $9,000 SHOP NOW Longines Heritage Classic Sector Dial Watch Sector dial? That's what this type of design is called where a watch's indices are attached to an inner ring on the face, creating a sectioned effect. It's a beloved and classic style that can take a range of forms, and Longines has introduced a new watch featuring it and taking inspiration from 1930s styles. It measures 38.5mm and comes on an appropriately handsome beads-of-rice bracelet or brown leather strap. Price : $2,350 SHOP NOW Ulysse Nardin Diver Lemon Shark Ulysse Nardin has regularly championed ocean conservation efforts with a focus on sharks. Getting in on World Oceans Day, the brand released a new version of its Diver dedicated specifically to the lemon shark. It features lemony yellow highlights contrasting with an otherwise all-black motif, a 42mm black-coated steel case and in-house automatic movement. Price : $7,300 SHOP NOW Bertucci A-2RA Retroform Watch Bertucci has regularly made our lists of the best and most affordable field watches with their small-wearing but tough and traditionally designed range of offerings. The new A-2RA Retroform is another great example, with a 40mm plastic case, 100m of water resistance and a design based on 1960s field watches. It comes with several NATO-style nylon strap options. Price : $140 SHOP NOW Yema Superman Skindiver Watch Originating in the 1960s, Yema's popular Superman dive watch seems to just get cooler and more refined with each modern iteration. The latest is the limited-edition Skindiver based on last year's Heritage 63 model that includes the brand's Scales-style bracelet. It's limited to 1,000 examples and comes in 39mm and 41mm versions. Price : $1,249 SHOP NOW Seiko 5 Sports x Rowing Blazers Watches Teaming up with apparel brand Rowing Blazers, Seiko has announced three new limited-edition Seiko 5 Sports models. Each features wild, eye-catching bezel patterns, red-and-white striped seconds hands and the Rowing Blazers wordmark emblazoned on the dial at 6 o'clock. They come on steel bracelets but are even more striking on the NATO straps included with each. Price : $495 SHOP NOW Timex x Madeworn American Documents Watch Los Angeles-based Madeworn, which specializes in artificially but expertly aged products, recently applied their approach to Timex's American Documents watch . The case and leather strap have a worn look, as does the dial, which is half light and half dark to represent am and pm hours. Price : $850 SHOP NOW Grand Seiko Elegance Omiwatari SBGY007 Watch Conceiving and executing an incredible dial is one thing that sets Grand Seiko apart from other watch brands in its price range, and they also never fail to stun watch fans with nature-inspired textures and motifs. The dial of the new Omiwatari in the brand's Elegance collection is meant to evoke a frozen lake. It features a hand-wound Spring Drive movement which you can see through the case back (along with a power reserve indicator) and an elegant 38.5mm steel case. Price : $8,300 SHOP NOW Hamilton Khaki Aviation Converter Air Zermatt Watch Hamilton once again has partnered with the Swiss air rescue operation Air Zermatt to create a special edition of its still newish Khaki Aviation Converter Chronograph watch . Its busy design includes chronograph subdials and slider rule bezel, all enlivened by the red and blue Air Zermatt colors. Price : $2,395 SHOP NOW Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Watches Omega's versatile Seamaster Aqua Terra watch is by now a classic, but it's getting some new versions that apply a layout new to this Omega collection: a small seconds subdial at 6 o'clock. The new look will come in 38mm and 42mm case sizes and a range of dial colorways. Price : $5,950+ SHOP NOW Breitling Endurance Pro Ironman Watch Thinking of participating in the Ironman triathlon ? Good for you. That's a serious undertaking that you might want to mark with a serious watch \u2014 one that might also help you time and pace your training. The two brands' latest is a version of their 44mm quartz chronograph with a bright red dial and strap, so it'll be easy to see even with sweat in your eyes. Price : $3,350 SHOP NOW Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity Watch The Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity is the brand's top-tier watch, which offers something like the avant-garde watchmaking usually associated with very high-end Swiss independents . A modern, 43mm case houses the brand's own in-house movement, whose oscillating balance wheel provides animation on the dial alongside interesting finishes and a unqique layout. Price : $9,900 SHOP NOW Reservoir Hydrosphere Greg Lecoeur Edition Watch Reservoir watches have a unique approach with dial designs that imitate the look of gauges and combine retrograde minute hands with jumping hour indications. This can take many forms, but one of the coolest is the Hydrosphere dive watch, of which the brand has just released a special edition for diver and photographer Greg Lecoeur. With a 45mm bronze case, the watches are limited to 50 examples and include the chance for clients to go diving with Mr. Lecoeur. Price: $4,850 SHOP NOW Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze Watch Hamilton's classic Khaki Field Mechanical is the field watch to get because it captures the genre's military origin so well at such a strong value. Now, it comes in a new bronze version, and the patinating metal seems utterly appropriate for this rugged beater, but the premium material naturally bumps the price up a bit. Price : $825 SHOP NOW Tutima M2 Seven Seas Watch New versions of the German brand Tutima's Seven Seas watch feature updated 44mm cases in "pearl-blasted" titanium and vibrant yellow, orange or blue dials. They come on black kevlar straps with highlights to match the dials or full titanium integrated bracelets for $400 more. Price : $1,900+ SHOP NOW Frederique Constant Vintage Rally Healey Watch As part of an ongoing partnership with automaker Austin-Healey, watchmaker Frederique Constant has introduced a new addition to its Vintage Rally collection. While the brand usually plays the classic and dressy counterpart to its sporty sister brand Alpina, these retro motorsport-inspired watches offer a lot of charm with automatic movements, 40mm steel cases and lively dial designs. Price : $1,595 SHOP NOW Bell & Ross BR 03-94 A521 Watch Partnering with the Formula 1 team Alpine F1, Bell & Ross have released bold and sporty new chronograph watches with edgy motorsport-inspired designs and blue highlights to reference the team's colors. In addition to the brand's signature BR 03-94 square case is an even more aggressively sized version in its BRX line and a more traditionally shaped BR V3-94. Price : $6,400 SHOP NOW Grand Seiko Masterpiece Spring Drive SBGZ007 Watch Grand Seiko pulled out all the stops to celebrate its (Seiko's) 140th anniversary with an ornate and highly refined Spring Drive watch produced in platinum with a captivating hand-engraved pattern. The dial is dark blue with a sparkling effect meant to reference stars, and inside is the 9R02 movement finished to haute horlogerie standards. Price : $79,000 SHOP NOW Ball Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer The Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer is a perfect example of what Ball does well. The 42mm steel case takes the form of a super compressor-style diver with a second crown to control an inner rotating bezel. The watches further feature COSC chronometer-certified movements and a real light show in the dark, with illumination provided by no fewer than 36 micro gas tubes. They come in more traditional colors as well as a rainbow variant, and the rotating bezel's markings are illuminated as well. Price : $2,499+ SHOP NOW Seiko x Studio Ghibli "Castle In The Sky" Presage SPB215 Watch Collaborating with Studio Ghibli \u2014 and not for the first time \u2014 Seiko has introduced a limited-edition in its Presage line based on the anime classic Castle in the Sky . References to the film include a motif reproduced on the enamel dial and crown, as well as a case back illustration. Seiko often keeps limited editions like these on the subtle side, but still include some of the quirkiness you might expect of a Japanimation-themed Seiko watch. It measures 40.5mm and is powered by the in-house 6R31 automatic movement. Price : $1,450 SHOP NOW