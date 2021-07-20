Today's Top Stories
1
Gravity Glass, MagSafe Battery, Hyundai Elantra N
2
Upgrade Your Skincare Routine with Caldera + Lab
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Is the Perfect Workout Recovery Drink

This New Watch from Montana Is a Throwback to Old-School Watchmaking

Dave Berghold runs a watch repair and retail shop, and his thirty years of watchmaking experience have finally yielded his first timepiece.

By Zen Love
watch
Courtesy

Cast your gaze onto the southwest corner of the map of Montana, and you'll find the city of Bozeman. Make your way there and sully forth down to Main Street, and you'll discover a watch shop called The Last Wind Up, run by 30-year veteran watchmaker Dave Berghold. After decades of watch repair and selling new and vintage watches, he's quietly put his experience into creating a timepiece of his own. It's called the Model 1, as reported by our friends at Worn & Wound — and the result of Berghold's labors is a handsome, classically designed watch that we can't help but be charmed by.

Related Stories
American Watches Worthy of Your Wrist
Independent Watch Brands, in Their Own Words

There are more and more crowdfunded watch brands bursting onto your Instagram feed everyday, and many of them are even based in the United States and have a local angle. What makes Dave Berghold's project stand out, however, is that it simply feels like the watch your local watchmaker made — the way we imagine more watches were created at one time in the past.

Berghold's approach is similar to that of many startups, as his parts are sourced from European suppliers: German case, French hands, Swiss movement, but assembled by him. Also like with other watches, however, it's the story and creator's vision (and the quality of those components, of course) that gives it its character. With his "DB" monogram at 12 o'clock and "Bozeman, MT" under the 6 o'clock seconds subdial, the design recalls vintage American pocket watches or pilot's watches.

Housed in a 38mm case with a prominent onion crown, the Model 1's pocket watch connection is further strengthened by a hand-wound movement which is on full display through a wide case back window. The lume-filled cathedral hands and Breguet numerals are appropriately classical and a bison strap provides a local touch. Only 50 examples were produced for the initial run, but more are on the way and can be expected for delivery in August 2021 for $1,950 each.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best Phono Preamps Under $100
Porsche's Most Popular Model Just Got Better
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The RadRover 6 Plus Is Rad's Sexiest E-Bike Yet
Meet Mexican Streetwear Brand Hermanos Koumori
iTunes Is Dead. Here's What Happened to Your Music
One of the Best Values in Cars May Die Next Year
The 12 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021
VW to Build the SUV Americans Really Want
The Watch to Get While Waiting for Your Rolex GMT
The iPhone 13: Everything We Know So Far