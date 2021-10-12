Love Watches? Don't Miss This Big Event in NYC

Hear ye, hear ye, watch collectors, enthusiasts and the horologically curious: one of the biggest watch shows in the United States is returning in 2021. WatchTime New York will once again be an in-person event after having gone digital in 2020, and no watch lover in the area will want to miss it. The website and magazine WatchTime will host 28 brands, retailers and many guests on Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 at Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan. It's the place to be for any watch fan who can make it.

What happens at a watch show? Brands big and small will present their newest releases, many of which you may not have previously had a chance to see in person. You'll also get to interact with watch brand representatives, retailers, collectors and those who generally share an interest in watches. There'll be new models and collections on display from the likes of Grand Seiko, A. Lange & Söhne, Zenith, Oris, G-Shock and more.

Watch brands confirmed to participate in the WatchTime 2021 event. Courtesy

In addition to checking out the new watches, you can enjoy panel discussions with industry experts on topics like women's watches in 2021; the popularity of steel watches; what's changed in watches since 2019; and other topics. In many ways, it'll be like a really big watch meetup, and it's sure to be a hoot. You can get tickets now for $30 per day and learn more about the schedule, exhibitors and panels at the WatchTime Events website.

