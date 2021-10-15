This Is The Event of the Year for Affordable Watches

Watches & Wonders Geneva is cool — if you're a collector, retailer, or member of the press. Baselworld is largely dead. WatchTime NY is absolutely a must-hit if you're in NYC.



But it's Windup that steals my horological heart. Each year — 2020 being the exception because of the whole, you know, global pandemic thing — myriad "microbrands" (and Oris, the lead sponsor) come together to showcase their affordable wares at a fair organized by our good friends at watch website Worn & Wound. Though W&W has expanded past the $5k-and-under price point under which it was established, Windup still by and large concentrates in this area. Meaning if you're a fan of affordable, unique watches, missing this show is sort of an act of sacrilege.

Itay Noy’s watches on display at Windup 2018. Hunter D. Kelley



This year, lead sponsors include Oris (which will be showcasing its latest in-house movements), but also Seiko and G-Shock. Other brands range from Norqain (which supplies Tudor with movements in its partnership with that brand), automotive-inspired Autodromo, Israeli watchmaker Itay Noy, colorful watch producer So Labs, vintage dealers Those Watch Guys, and, for the first time, The James Brand, Victorinox, and other EDC makers.

I'm based in LA now. I love it here. But boy, am I pissed that I'm gonna be missing this show. Don't make my mistake and move to LA! (I mean, totally move to LA, but return to NYC for Windup 2021.)

For a full list of participating brands, check out the windup website. The show runs from October 22nd through 24th, 2021, 12pm-7pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 12pm-5pm on Sunday.

