All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in June 2022

Another June has come and gone (well, almost) — and with it, a spate of summer-ready watches. There were some truly notable releases from the likes of Oris and Seiko, but also subtle updates to existing collections that just might add up the watch you've been looking for. We've got all that, some crazy high-end horology from MB&F, the announcement of interesting new brands Elka and Protek and more for you to check out below.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Calendar

Jaeger-LeCoultre announced new models in its Master Control collection including this Calendar watch and a more complicated Chronograph Calendar. They both incorporate a new interchangeable bracelet system for the brand.

Price: $14,200



Unimatic Mocha Brown U1 & U2

Italian microbrand sensation Unimatic released versions of is Modello Uno (U1) and Modello Due (U2) in mocha brown (MB) colors. We're huge fans of the all-brown look that seems to reference "tropical" patina on vintage watches. Not only do they look great, but (unlike many Unimatics) they're powered by Swiss automatic movements.

Price: ~$890-$1,080

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41

Sometimes you see a new IWC chronograph and say "damn that's cool-looking." And they you look closer and say, "oh, it's 46mm??" Well, we're happy to say this very attractive bronze and deep blue Pilot's Watch Chronograph is an approachable 41mm. More like this, please, IWC.

Price: $7,300

Oris Hölstein Edition 2022

Resurrecting a watch from the 1990s, Oris has one of the coolest releases of the year with its Hölstein Edition 2022. A 36.5mm worldtime watch with the unique feature of plus and minus buttons on the case side that allow you to easily adjust local time forward and back.

Price: $4,300

Protek Watches

The same people that founded Luminox have just launched a new brand, Protek. If you like old-school Luminox's tough build and military vibes, there's plenty to check out from Protek — from tritium-equipped, carbon-cased dive watches to field watches and more.

Price: $525+

Timex x Stranger Things Watches

Eleven, Mike, Dusty and the gang are all back for a new season of the Netfix series Stranger Things. And timex is braving The Upside Down and the '80s with three new Stranger Things-themed watches appropriately based on very '80s watch models.

Price: $89

Frederique Constant Vintage Rally Healey Chronograph Automatic



In its ongoing partnership with carmaker Austin-Healey, watchmaker Frederique Constant has released its newest, retro-styled chronograph in "British racing green."

Price: $3,195

MB&F LM Sequential EVO



Believe it or not, this is a relatively conservative looking watch for MB&F, best known for avant-garde horology that borders on the abstract. The brand is a darling of the high-watchmaking world, and this is their first chronograph. It actually offers two separate stopwatches in a single watch.

Price: $180,000

James x Timex The Box Set

The James Brand teamed up with Timex to offer an EDC box set including a pen, knife, keyring and a version of Timex's automatic Expedition North watch — all in titanium. It sold out quickly but more stock is expected in a week or so, so be sure to check back.

Price: $349 (sold out)

Citizen Promaster Dive "Orca"

It's not quite a vintage reissue, but Citizen brought back a cult favorite, solar-powered diver from as recently as 2006. Dive watch design is often inspired by aquatic life, and this one is based on the "apex predator of the sea," the orca, or killer whale.

Price: $475

Echo/Neutra Cristallo Professional Diver

Italian watchmaker Echo/Neutra adds a hardcore diver in the spirit of the Rolex Sea-Dweller to its growing collection of tool watches. It's water-resistant to 500m with an elaboré-grade Swiss automatic movement offering a power-reserve indicator at 6 o'clock.

Price: $1,190 ($890 preorder)

Luminox Pacific Diver Chronograph

The new Luminox Pacific Diver is a quite badass, quartz-powered, tritium-equipped, Swiss-made, 44mm chronograph that comes in nine variations from colorful to stealthy.

Price: $795

Timex Waterbury Ocean

This Timex takes the form of a dive-style watch (30m water resistance) made from recovered and recycled ocean plastic. With a neat, speckled texture in a couple colors, it even offers a full bracelet in the material — unlike most other such ocean plastic watches.

Price: $99

King Seiko SPB291

Seiko expanded its King Seiko line with this unusual purple dial variant along with a higher-end limited edition.

Price: $1,850

Chopard Mille Miglia 2022 Race Edition

Chopard's longstanding motorsport chronograph, the Mille Miglia, got a new version for the 2022 edition of the race it's named for.

Price: $7,700

Elka Watches

Elka revives a defunct watch brand name with refined, sixties-inspired designs, Swiss construction and La Joux Perret automatic movements. Led by an industry veteran, Hakim El Kadiri, the brand is (re)launching on Kickstarter (now fully funded), with a dressy range and this sportier one featuring double-digit Arabic numerals. With early-bird pricing you can get one starting at 999 CHF instead of the final price of 1,490 CHF.

Price: ~$1,030 (early-bird pricing)

Timex x Todd Snyder Navi XL Utility Ranger

The fruitful partnership between Timex and Todd Snyder blazes on. The newest watch from that collaboration is an automatic version of Timex's Navi XL watch with olive green dial, orange bezel and 41mm black case.

Price: $259

Grand Seiko US Exclusive Watches

Four new US-exclusive watches from Grand Seiko are each expectedly stunning. There are a couple of GMTs (SBGJ261 and SBGJ259) and manually winding models in the Elegance collection with stunning dials. The black dial version (SBGK017) is also cool, but this popular hue of blue (SBGK015) stands out in particular.

Price: $7,500 (sold out)

De Bethune x Marc Newson Blue Hourglass

Bear with us. This isn't a watch or clothing, but it is an incredibly slick appointment for your home or office space. And it's the result of a collaboration between high-end watchmaker De Bethune and celebrity designer Marc Newson. Yes, it's an elevated hourglass based on Newson's design and filled with, instead of sand, tiny polished steel "nanoballs" in De Bethune's signature hue.

Price: On request

Serica 5303-3 Midnight Blue

Serica is a French microbrand that makes a field watch and a dive watch, and that's it. They're not one of those brands constantly releasing endless new colorways — in fact, the brand previously made monochromatic watches, exclusively. So this new version of their 5305 dive watch with a dark blue dial and "crystal blue" ceramic bezel insert got our attention.

Price: ~$1,130

B&R Endurance Rubber Strap

We're fans of B&R watch straps of all kinds. The new Endurance line of rubber straps combines a kevlar-like finish on top in a TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) material and a FKM rubber underneath with grooves for air and water flow. It's all waterproof and, with a range of stitching color options, it's perfect for dive or other sport watches.

Price: $55

Ressence Type 5 AIT

Not your typical dive watch by far, but a striking one to be sure. With dials that themselves turn to display the time, Ressence watches are exotic to begin with, but this one's only for sale in the Monaco boutique called Art In Time, and proceeds from all 12 available examples will be donated to support marine conservation and sustainable development.

Price: ~$37,350

Mido Ocean Star 20th Anniversary Inspired By Architecture Edition

Since 2002, Mido has regularly released watches based on architecture and landmarks. A limited-edition version of the brand's flagship dive watch now celebrates 20 years of the concept with a vibrantly deep blue dial and orange highlights.

Price: $1,170

Nomos Ahoi Atlantik

German watchmaking star Nomos's dive watch doesn't look like you'd expect a dive watch to: most notably, it lacks the rotating timing bezel. It does, however, boast 200m of water resistance and a generally sporty disposition. And the brand has refreshed the existing watch with some subtle updates, such as the dial's specific hue of blue.

Price: $4,060

Circula Protrail Field Watch

German watchmaker Circula has announced a new automatic field watch developed with the input of watch fans. It comes in three versions and will be available in fall 2022.

Price: ~$780

