All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in July 2022

We're in it now, folks: the sweltering dog days of summer and deep into 2022's watch releases. And we've got some truly hot drops. July saw more MoonSwatch news, the rerelease of Tudor's Ranger, the IWC pilot's watch everyone was waiting for and a fully steel version of G-Shock's uber popular 2100 series "CasiOak." Below are yet more that you won't want to miss, from funky chronographs from Shinola and Bulova to a gorgeous Zenith x Hodinkee collab with a salmon dial. Seriously, there were a lot of good watches this month.

Shinola Mackinac

A new, square, bright yellow automatic chronograph from Shinola? We didn't see this one coming. While its silhouette might be reminiscent of the TAG Heuer Monaco, its color and design set it immediately apart.

Price: $3,500

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Compression Automatic

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf is a classic, and it comes in more colorful iterations than Baskin Robbin's ice cream. The latest is noteworthy because — well, just because we like the hell out of it. The Compression model is a nice 40mm and this blue and white colorway is oh so fresh.

Price: $1,495

Autodromo Vallelunga Automatic

If you've followed the New York-based, automotive-themed watch brand Autodromo since its debut in 2011, you might recognize the Vallelunga's design. But it's completely different in its newly reintroduced form: instead of 42mm and quartz like the original, it's now 40mm and automatic, powered by a Miyota 8315, and available in three colors.

Price: $695

Kurono 34mm

Kurono is the affordable sub brand of Japanese high-end independent watchmaker Hajime Asaoka. It's got a cult following and offers strong value but the catch is that small batches sell out quickly. That's true of the latest creation, the smallest Kurono watch yet at 34mm.

Price: $1,080 (sold out)

De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite

A new version of high-end, independent, sci-fi-inspired brand De Bethune's DB25 watch features a meteorite dial rendered in the brand's signature shade of blue. Only five examples will be made per year.

Price: On request

Yema Superman FAF Search & Rescue

We're on record as fans of the Yema Superman dive watch, but this might be one of our favorite variants yet. A reissue of the first watch Yema made for the French Air Force's Aviation Rescue Swimmers in the 1970s, the applied indices' subtle redesign and that matte navy blue dial make all the difference.

Price: $1,249

Casio G-Shock x HUF GA2100

Teaming up with skateboard brand HUF, G-Shock has announced a new limited-edition version of its cult-favorite "CasiOak" watch. With a white case, cream-colored dial, acid-green chapter ring, and orange and black highlights, it's got a lot going on.

Price: $140

Benrus Type II

One of the coolest military dive watches has been reissued. Benrus's Type 2 has a different dial design but the same features as its Type 1, including being a historically accurate recreation.

Price: $1,495

Frederique Constant Runabout Automatic

The Frederique Constant Runabout is just a versatile and relatively sporty (for the otherwise classically oriented brand) everyday watch, and the brand just launched some new variants.

Price: $1,895

Reservoir Sonomaster Chronograph

Inspired by the world of hi-fi, the new Sonomaster watch features Reservoir's signature feature: retrograde displays. It's the first time the brand has applied the concept to a chronograph, and the result makes this watch unusual both visually and functionally.

Price: $6,350

Bulova Archive Series "Parking Meter"

Seventies "bullhead" chronographs (like this) are funky to begin with. Bulova now resurrects one of the funkiest with a quartz chronograph movement and a dial design whose shape led to it being nicknamed "the Parking Meter."

Price: $595

A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Rattrapante Platinum



A. Lange & Söhne 1815 chronograph watch with the exotic rattrapante feature has a new variant featuring a silver dial and platinum case.

Price: On request

Formex Reef GMT

Formex's no-nonsense dive watch now comes with everybody's favorite complication: the GMT. It's a serious tool watch and seriously handsome.

Price: $1,835

Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch

It might not look like a smartwatch, but that's the point (the dial you see here is a digital screen). The new generation of Montblanc's smartwatch comes in a lightweight titanium case, runs on the latest version of Google WearOS and includes a slate of new personalization options and watch face choices.

Price: $1,290

Luminox Navy SEAL Foundation 3250

The newest member in Luminox's Navy SEAL Foundation collection is the 3250. It's got a 45mm black-coated steel case, carbon bezel, Swiss quartz movement, tritium illumination and a cool sandy-tan-and-black colorway.

Price: $695

Grand Seiko SLGH017 "Night Birch"

The "Birch" series of Grand Seiko watches are some of our recent favorites. With a high-beat automatic movement, this model features a dark dial but with the same interesting texture that gives the watches their arboreous names.

Price: $10,400

Bell & Ross BR 05 Artline

And just like that, Bell & Ross's take on the urban-chic, integrated-bracelet watch is suddenly Art-Deco. It might be its best look yet. It's a boutique-only edition of only 250 examples.

Price: On request

Greubel Forsey Tourbillon 24 Secondes Architecture



Greubel Forsey is known as the near pinnacle of creative, technical watchmaking and no-compromise hand finishing — and their watches are priced to reflect that. The latest creation features a new movement and entirely new case design for the brand that incorporates case-side windows so you can get a look at the movement from more angles.

Price: $500,000

Awake x NASA Mission to Earth

Awake is a French brand with some interesting conceptual watches and a penchant for NASA collaborations. The latest features a titanium case and Miyota 9015 automatic movement — and a sapphire crystal integrated with blockchain tech so you can point your phone at it and get all kinds of info on the watch — the company claims it's a first in watches.

Price: ~$1,000

Zenith Chronomaster Original LE For Hodinkee

It almost seems as if the Zenith Chronomaster Original can do no wrong: nearly every version is an absolute winner, and so is the newest one made in collaboration with Hodinkee. It's the Chronomaster based on the vintage reference A386 with a "salmon" dial beautifully paired to gray tones, but only 150 were made.

Price: $9,500 (sold out)

Oris Big Crown Wings of Hope

We're fans of Oris's Big Crown collection to begin with, and we've been loving recent versions with simplified, dressier styles and in-house movements. For two new versions, Oris partnered with the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated humanitarian organization Wings of Hope. The steel version seen here is 40mm wide while the gold model is 38mm, and both use the Oris 401 automatic movement.

Price: $3,700+

Parmigiani x Revolution & The Rake Tonda PF Micro-Rotor “Serenissima”

It's another limited-edition with a "salmon" dial made in partnership with a watch enthusiast publication-slash-retailer — and you know what? We're total suckers for it. The Parmigiani Tonda PF wears the look exceptionally well, and we're not surprised that all 25 examples have already sold out.

Price: $22,350 (sold out)

Airain Sous Marine Re-Edition

The resurrected brand Airain delighted us with its reissued Type 20 pilot's chronograph, and it's now following up with one of its historical dive watches. The model is currently still in development, and the brand is asking fans to vote on which designs will make it to final production. Go check out the project and cast a vote.

Price: TBD

