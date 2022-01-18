Bookmark this page and return often, as we'll update it throughout the year with the most notable new watches of 2022.

There are enough watches released each year that you wouldn't be blamed for missing some of the coolest ones — but we're going to make sure that doesn't happen. To help you cut through the horological jungle, we're featuring the 2022 watches that collectors and watch nerds are talking about most. The year is kicking off strong already, with some killer debuts from Zenith, TAG Heuer and others.

While some new releases might only feature an attractive new dial color or minor change, others will set the watch world abuzz — it's the latter that's we're interested in. You can find even more new watches in our weekly roundups here, but here we'll focus on the important new products from the big brands — and some smaller noteworthy ones, too. We've got our fantasies and predictions for the year, but we'd rather be pleasantly surprised by daring, creative or innovative new watches. You'll find that and more below.

The following watches are presented in alphabetical order, and we'll be adding more on a regular basis.

Grand Seiko Seiko Spring Drive SLGA009 White Birch

Grand Seiko

The first Grand Seiko White Birch (AKA "Shirakaba") watch came out in 2021 featuring a dial motif meant to evoke birch bark, another great example of the brand's mastery of captivatingly textured, nature-inspired dials. It had a lot of what made Grand Seiko watches like the Snowflake a modern classic, but was powered by a Hi-Beat (5Hz) automatic movement.

Now with a Spring Drive movement, like the Snowflake, it seems to offer the best of everything Grand Seiko is known for, from its innovative tech to its famous finishing and beautiful dials. Not just any Spring Drive movement, however, this is the brand's latest featuring five days of juice with the power reserve indicator on display through a caseback window along with a stunning movement view.

Notable Features: Spring Drive movement, automatic winding, 5-day power reserve, power reserve display, zaratsu polishing, unique textured dial

Diameter: 40mm

Movement: Grand Seiko 9RA2 Spring Drive

Price: $9,100

TAG Heuer Autavia Chronometer Flyback

TAG Heuer

1960s Heuer Autavia chronographs are classics that any vintage watch nerd knows. While TAG Heuer's modern Autavia collection reflects their influence in some ways, it's been quite its own thing for the last several years. Now with the introduction of a couple of chronograph models (and a GMT) for 2022, TAG gets a step closer to the collection's roots for its 60th anniversary.

This isn't a reissue as was seen in 2017, but a modern chronograph with just enough vintage Autavia to intrigue fans. With its flyback feature, it also seems to channel the Heuer Bundeswehr. But you can just ignore all that context if you want and simply appreciate it as a damn cool modern watch, particularly in its black DLC-coated version (shown here).

Notable Features: Flyback chronograph, COSC chronometer certification, black PVD steel case, ceramic bezel, in-house automatic movement

Diameter: 42mm

Movement: TAG Heuer Heuer02 automatic

Price: $6,950

Zenith Defy Revival A3642

Zenith

Zenith has been knocking it out of the park in recent years with its Revival series of reissued vintage watches and models that build upon them. The Defy Revival A3642 is the latest among them and easily the funkiest. It recreates almost exactly the model that launched the Defy collection in 1969, still home to much of the brand's most avant-garde design.

The Revival A3642 is chock full of the kind of design that's typically associated with the 1970s, with its angular, geometric case and bezel and those tall, ridged hour indices. The original model was nicknamed the "Bank Vault," and its octagonal case and will surely call Fitted with sapphire crystal, a modern automatic movement and water-resistant to 300m, though, this is no delicate vintage watch.

Notable Features: Recreation of a vintage model, gradient dial, in-house movement, ladder-style bracelet

Diameter: 37mm

Movement: Zenith Elite 670 automatic

Price: $7,000

