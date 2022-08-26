For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



We may be in the waning days of summer, but if there's one thing that doesn't ever stop it's the steady drip of watch releases. This month saw some cool blues from IWC with it's blue-and-white panda color-way Portugieser, an Oris Divers Sixty-Five that looks so sweet you might chip your tooth on it, and a handsome Zodiac Olympos. (Yes. Zodiac makes more than the Super Sea Wolf dive watch.) Of course there's a lot more that got released over the past month than a bunch sharp watches in different hues of blue. Take a scroll down below to see for yourself.

Timex x Adsum 36mm

Timex

Timex and Adsum's billboard ad made a splash this week by taking a swipe at the Apple Watch's, well, technological capabilities (a.k.a its ability to deliver you every notification your phone does). But the campaign was more than just fighting words. The simple watch, the 36mm stainless steel MK1 in black and minty green, is easy to read and has "I AM PRESENT" etched into the back of its case.

Price: $140 (Sold Out)

TAG Heuer x Bamford x RUF x Highsnobiety Carrera Green/Yellow Watch

Highsnobiety

A watchmaker, a watch modder, a streetwear brand and a lifestyle magazine walk into a bar... Kidding about walking into a bar, but it's no joke that this somewhat wild TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph is the product of that four-way collaboration. Limited to

Price: $8,955 (sold out)

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SRQ043 Watch

Seiko

Having taken its time to seriously get back in the chronograph game, Seiko has also been slow to expand upon the cool Speedtimer models released last year. Now, it's adding a lovely blue dial version with panda-esque, contrasting silver subdials. It'll be available in September.

Price: $3,200

Mechanik2 Watch

Mechanik2

The people behind the fascinating Gaia watches made for the Swiss Musée International d’Horlogerie (MIH) have started their own brand. Though it looks like a time-only watch, their first product cleverly features an extremely minimal design that actually includes annual calendar and monopusher chronograph functionality.

Price: ~$6,780

Shinola Runwell Field Watch

Shinola's Runwell has a kind of retro, military look to begin with, and now the brand has introduced three new "field watch" versions of it that lean into that character with dials in cream, green and orange ("safety orange"). They're initially available on Huckberry exclusively.

Price: $650

Credor Watch

If Grand Seiko is Seiko's answer to Swiss luxury brands, Credor is its answer to haute horlogerie. The brand's extremely limited and extensively hand-finished watches featuring exotic crafts and complications are represented well in the latest one-off creation that's engraved inside and out, with animated butterflies on the dial which flap their wings when you turn the 4 o'clock crown.

Price: ~$374,760

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition Smartwatch

Tag Heuer

TAG Heuer has teamed up with carmaker Porsche, with a number of special timepieces resulting. The latest is a version of the brand's luxury smartwatch with features including the ability to display information from Porsche owners's cars directly on the watch's screen.

Price: $2,750

Junghans 1972 Competition Watch

Better known for Bauhaus simplicity, a new automatic "bullhead" chronograph with sporty orange highlights feels bold and fresh for the German brand Junghans — while still being very retro.

Price: ~$2,400

TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Watch

Red dials are uncommon, but the classic Carrera chronograph wears it well in this limited edition of 600.

Price: $6,750

Kurono Calendrier Type I Watch

Two subdials kind of make you think of a chronograph, but if you know Miyota automatic movements you'll recognize the 9122's analog way of displaying the day of the week and month. And if you know Kurono, you won't be surprised that the watch it powers is executed to a high level.

Price: ~$1,787

Mr Jones Watches A Perfectly Useless Evening

While more art than time-telling utility, you can still read the time on this fun and affordable watch: the bather's feet point to the hour and the little beach ball indicates the seconds. This is a darkened version of an existing design called A Perfectly Useless Afternoon.

Price: $225

Ulysse Nardin Great White Diver Chronograph Watch

A new version of Ulysse Nardin's chronograph dive watch comes in a striking mix of white and gray, and combining materials like rubber for the strap and bezel insert, titanium for the case and sapphire crystal. It's limited to 300 examples.

Price: $13,300

Tom Ford N.004 Watch

Tom Ford is all-in for ocean plastic watches, and the newest collection is only available in two variants, both in this recycled material.

Price: $995

Tissot Telemeter 1938 Watch

Tissot is bringing back a very vintage chronograph design with the distinctive spiraling telemeter dial. With a 42mm case it comes in two variations and features an automatic movement from ETA with a 68-hour power reserve.

Price: $1,950

Bertucci A-2A Golden Field

A field watch and a dress watch are made for totally different uses, but they're not so different in terms of features, being typically simple and smallish. Now, known for specializing in affordable field watches, Bertucci's latest offers something of a more formal look with its A-2 done up in gold-toned aluminum.

Price: $145

Seiko 5 Sports Camo Dial Watches

Two new models added to the Seiko 5 Sports line look pretty cool with camouflage-patterned dials. The SRPJ37 is in green camo and the SRPJ39 is shades of black as a limited edition of 6,000 examples for Japanese skateboarder Yuto Horigome.

Price: $335

IWC Portugieser Blue & White Watches

The IWC Portugieser got new versions of its Automatic and Chronograph models with crisp, blue-and-white, panda-esque colorways.

Price: $8,400-$13,100

Oris Divers Sixty-Five "Cotton Candy" Perlon Watches

Oris's bronze dive watches are back, and what's new is that they're now available with wrist-cooling perlon straps in three colors of green, blue and pink to match the dials' eye-catching pastel hues.

Price: $2,600

Zodiac Olympos Watch

Zodiac is nowadays almost entirely about its Super Sea Wolf dive watch collection. But that wasn't always the case, and the brand just brought back its dressy but simultaneously funky Olympos.

Price: $895

Ming 37.04 Monopusher Watch



The latest watch from Ming, and the young brand's 50th reference, combines a guilloche dial with a lume-filled sapphire dial over it for an interesting, three-dimensional visual effect. It's a monopusher chronograph, meaning all the chronograph functions are operated by a single button.

Price: ~$31,000

