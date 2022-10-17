2 Amazing Watch Shows Are Coming to New York This Weekend

Timing is everything. And the co-occurrence of two significant watch shows in New York City this weekend elevates each and amounts to a horological cornucopia any wristwear fan won't want to miss. WatchTime and WindUp take place from October 21-23, and each showcases a different side of this industry/hobby. We say you should go to both if you can — even if you're not in the area, it might be worth traveling for.



WindUp Watch Fair New York 2022

WindUp is organized by the website Worn & Wound (and its WindUp Watch Shop) and this year will be its biggest edition yet of the show with no fewer than 68 exhibitors (many, but not all, of which are watchmakers) — see the full list here. This is a chance to see and try watches from your favorite microbrand and other watchmakers, as well as probably even discover brands you didn't previously know.

Where: The Altman Building, 135 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011

When: October 21-23, 2022. 12pm-6pm Friday and Saturday, 12pm-5pm Sunday

Price: Free

LEARN MORE

WatchTime New York 2022



WatchTime is put on by the website and magazine of the same name and you need to buy a ticket in order to attend (see below for Gear Patrol readers' discount). Here, you'll get to see new watches from brands Gear Patrol readers love like Bell & Ross, Bremont, Seiko and more, but also rare and exotic watches from independents like MB&F, Laurent Ferrier, HYT and more. A total of 32 great watch brands will be present. Get the full list as well as details on tickets and schedule of events right here.

Where: Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

When: October 21-23, 2022. 5:30-8:30pm Friday (sold out), 11am-5pm Saturday, 11am-4pm Sunday

Price: Tickets starting from $39 per day, Saturday and Sunday, $50 for both days (Gear Patrol readers get $10 off with code GEAR10)

LEARN MORE

We're excited, obviously. But for good reason: there are precious few opportunities for watch lovers to get this much in-person intellectual nourishment. On one hand, WatchTime represents a range of brands which skew toward the high-end and esoteric. WindUp, on the other hand, is primarily focused on smaller indy brands (microbrands, startups, or whatever your preferred term), many of which are in the affordable range. For good measure, a few brands like G-Shock, Seiko and Oris will be represented at both shows.

Watches and camaraderie. Courtesy

In both cases, this means you get to check out not just these companies' new releases but also watches that you probably don't normally get to see in person. There'll be talks, events and presentations at each and, of course, the opportunity to buy watches, as well. Need one more reason to attend? Watch nerds will be like kids in proverbial candy stores with all the watches, but you'll also have the chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts who are there for the same reasons as you.

The shows both take place in Midtown Manhattan, but a good few city blocks away from one another, so you'll want to plan your attendance. They're about 10 minutes apart by subway (F, M or 1 trains) or car and 20 minutes on foot. Hope to see you there.