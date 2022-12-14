Inspired by the Sea and Designed to Perform: Meet the Mare 300 Metri

The Mare is one of Italian watchmaker LOCMAN’s most iconic and popular collections. The brand’s newest model – the Mare 300 Metri – introduces a suite of new technical features to the classic, sea-inspired series. As sporty – and proudly Italian – as ever, the Mare 300 Metri may be a new model, but it is a natural and intentional next step for the brand.

locman 300 metri watch
Locman

The Backstory

The Mare Collection Pays Homage to the Locman's Sporty, Aquatic Spirit

LOCMAN’s founder Marco Mantovani was born on the island of Elba, a place he describes as a "magnificent location where the sea, mountains and human culture are interconnected." Today, his company’s designs are still inspired by nature – the Mare (‘sea’ in Italian) collection leads that charge.

Since introducing the Mare, LOCMAN has continuously upgraded and innovated upon the original watch and created models like the Mare Marina Militare and Mare 39 mm. With its latest self-winding timepiece, LOCMAN has definitively propelled the Mare into the future – the new, forward-thinking Mare 300 Metri "represents an important milestone" for its iconic divers’ watches.

The Gist

A New Technical Update on The Classic Mare Watch

The new Mare 300 Metri is water-resistant to 300 meters and powered by a self-winding Three Hands automatic movement. Specially personalized by the Italian School of Watchmaking, the movement hums away behind a sapphire-treated crystal dial and is on full display through a window in the titanium caseback. An AISI 316L steel-shaped case comprises the rest of the 44mm watch's main body and, in classic LOCMAN fashion, the Italian flag is displayed on the dial at the 6 o’clock position.

The Mare 300 Metri is available in four colorways, each designed to "recall the ocean;" three of the models feature ombré dials that further "echo the shades of water." The fourth model is most striking thanks to a rose gold PVD coating and solid black dial.

Each new watch comes with what LOCMAN calls "an extremely technical" stainless steel bracelet, as it’s been "perfectly" integrated with the case. If they'd prefer, owners can easily swap in an available vegetable-tinted silicone strap.

Our POV

The Mare 300 Metri Is a Sporty, Tuscan Treasure

This is the kind of timepiece that strikes at the heart of why dive watches exist: to celebrate the sea. It evokes everything we love about passionate, uniquely Italian craftsmanship while harnessing everything required from a modern watch.

Especially at this price point, it’s a superb steel watch that will make an exciting addition to any collection.

Price: Mare 300 Metri Three Hands Automatic (with Stainless Steel Bracelet) $865

Price: Mare 300 Metri Chorno Quartz (with Hypoallergenic Silicone Strap) $670

