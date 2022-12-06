The Huckberry x Timex Polar Expedition-Inspired Timepiece Is Cool and Capable

Today, Huckberry and Timex launch a second iteration of the Navi XL Automatic just in time for the holidays. With a cobranded crown/caseback and packaging exclusive to Huckberry, this gift exudes adventurous passion and technical know-how. It's Huckberry's first custom Automatic Timex, inspired by rugged Arctic expeditions. Designed to honor "a long history of iconic 'polar/arctic' inspired watches," the new model features a black dial and signal orange second hand for extreme style and unbeatable legibility. It's the perfect addition to any collection, especially as we head into the cooler months – or perhaps the Artic. Act fast: the last version sold out in under 24 hours, and you should expect this one to fly off the virtual shelves.

