Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
3
5 Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
4
The North Face 1996 Nuptse Jacket, Reviewed
5
Protect Every Trip with World Nomads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Timex & Todd Snyder Just Dropped a Chronograph Version of the Mk-1, the Sky King

You won't find more military aviation style for this low of a price.

By Zen Love
timex todd snyder watch
Courtesy

The dynamic duo of fashionable, affordable watch collabs, Timex and Todd Snyder are at it again. The partnership seems endlessly productive — and here in early 2023, they're returning to a regular favorite: the Mk-1 field watch. But this time, it's debuting in chronograph form — and dubbed the Sky King.

The Mk-1 is based on watches Timex made for the U.S. military, and it's been the canvas for many an interesting Todd Snyder variant. This isn't the first time that the Mk-1 has been offered as a chronograph — you can find them offered in a few iterations. But this one stands out for its classic pilot-watch looks. Those come not only from traditional cues like strong legibility and the triangle marker at 12 o'clock, but also from the dial layout.

timex todd snyder watch
The Timex x Todd Snyder Mk-1 Sky King comes in black and orange dial options.
Courtesy

You can often spot a quartz chronograph by an evenly spaced three-subdial layout: two near the top of the dial and one at 6 o'clock, a là the MoonSwatch. The Sky King, however, uses a 6-9-12 subdial layout that's more often found in watches running on the common Valjoux 7750 or similar automatic chronograph movement — but the $178 Timex Mk-1 Sky King is, of course, quartz. It's also a dial layout found on some of the most famous aviation watches like, say, IWC's Pilot's Chronograph.

With a 42mm case, domed mineral crystal and khaki-green straps made from recycled clothing, the Mk-1 Sky King is — like so many recent Timex models — a lot of style for the money. They're available in black- and orange-dial variants on the Todd Snyder website.

Courtesy

Timex x Todd Snyder MK-1 Sky King

toddsnyder.com
$178.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
The 25 Best Chronograph Watches
The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now
The Greatest Timex Collabs of the Last Year

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Chronographs
Daniel Craig Rocks a MoonSwatch
The Best Military Watches and Their Histories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is What a Retro Chronograph Should Look Like
The Complete Buying Guide to Hamilton Watches
The Best Meca-Quartz Watches
Three Worthy Alternatives to the Rolex Daytona
The Complete Buying Guide to Shinola Watches
The Best Pilot’s Watches Available Right Now
The Best All-Black Watches
MoonSwatch Vs. CasiOak: 2 Affordable Hype Watches