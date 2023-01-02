Today's Top Stories
The Greatest Timex Collabs of the Last Year

Timex captured the spirit of the hottest trend in watches: brand collaborations.

By Zen Love
collage of timex watches
Courtesy

One overarching theme in watches in the last year? The power of co-branding and collaborations. Nothing is a greater testament to that than the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch that took the world (not just the watch world) by storm. There were many great examples from the likes of Hodkinkee, Seiko, G-Shock and more, but some brands were especially prolific.

Timex seemed to put out a new collab watch with whiplash-inducing regularity. Some were more memorable than others, but the brand provides an interesting case study of how the melding of disparate design DNA can resonate with enthusiasts — even when we're talking about relatively accessible, down-to-earth products like Timex watches.

We can't enumerate every great collab, every Timex or even every Timex collab here, but below are a dozen or so of the brand's most standout collaborative watches of 2022. Some of them are sold out and can only be purchased secondhand (sometimes for above retail), but together they provide an interesting look back at the current state of collaboration watches.

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Desert Watch
$199 AT TIMEX

The latest watch in a several-year collaboration with British menswear designer Nigel Cabourn yielded a dusty-colored, military-inspired watch. It plays on Timex's field watch (you'll see below that this is a popular subject for collabs) and deftly uses the "broad arrow" symbol associated with British military equipment as the 12 o'clock marker.

Diameter: 36mm
Movement: Quartz

Timex x Worn & Wound WW75 Limited Edition
$199 AT WINDUPWATCHSHOP.COM

Worn & Wound took the opportunity to design a Timex watch to go deep into the details and speak to watch nerds and vintage enthusiasts. Seemingly based on the Timex Q 1978 Reissue (reviewed here), they took a dressy watch and made it quirky and colorful with some funky colors (sold out in turquoise) and retro-feeling dial textures.

Diameter: 37mm
Movement: Quartz

The James Brand x Timex Expedition North Titanium
SHOP AT TIMEX

While a titanium Timex is relatively rare, it fits perfectly for a collaboration with knife and EDC staple The James Brand. The case material and limited-edition nature make this a premium, enthusiast-oriented Timex to begin with, but it also features sapphire crystal and a Japanese automatic movement. No wonder it sold out quickly. (Sold Out; original retail price: $349)

Diameter: 41mm
Movement: Miyota 8215 automatic

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Hypebeast x Timex M79
SHOP AT HBX

At the other end of the price spectrum, Hypebeast also collaborates with the likes of Roger Dubuis, but this little Timex was an immediate success. A minimalist look took the automatic M79 collection in a completely new and compelling direction with a sporty font and retro-inspired colors. An Easter egg is its bilingual date wheel in English and Chinese. (Sold Out: original retail price: $299)

Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Miyota 8205 automatic

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Timex X Todd Snyder MK1 "Black + White"
$138 AT TODD SNYDER

Can't choose between a white and a black dial for your field watch? Now, you don't have to. Todd Snyder is perhaps the master of Timex collabs, and there have been many, but we'd highlight this eye-catching take on the brand's popular Mk1 field watch.

Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Quartz

Timex Q Vintage Hodinkee Limited Edition
SHOP AT HODINKEE

We're happy to call this one of our favorite Timex collabs of the year, and others evidently felt the same as it sold out in a snap. Hodinkee always goes for a look that says "vintage" and "tasteful" and this version of the ever-popular Timex Q is no exception. (Sold Out; original retail price: $189)

Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Quartz

SHOP PRE-OWNED

Timex x Adsum Mk1
SHOP AT TIMEX

Adsum, a New York-based clothing company, teamed up with Timex in this collaboration. It provides an unbranded-dial take on the Mk1 field watch with a low-key but striking look, pared down to forgo even a date. The concept emphasizes that this isn't a smartwatch, but the design stands on its own as a cool field watch that's just different enough from the existing variants of Mk1s. (Sold Out: original retail price: $140)

Diameter: 36mm
Movement: Quartz

SHOP PRE-OWNED

adidas
Timex x Adidas Originals T80
$99 AT NORDSTROM

Somehow, the Timex designs for Adidas Originals are all kind of on-point — and we're much more drawn to them than straight Adidas-branded watches. We like this version of the digital Timex T80, but there are yet more to check out.

Diameter: 36mm
Movement: Quartz

Timex
Timex Atlantis x Stranger Things
$89 AT TIMEX

If any brand fits a collaboration with the Netflix series Stranger Things, it's easily Timex. Set in the '80s and staring mostly kids, these seem like exactly the kind of thing the characters would be wearing. They're merch watches, but we like the collaboration concept. Check out the available models here.

Diameter: 40mm
Movement: Quartz

Timex x Finisterre Tide Watch
$249 AT TIMEX

Partnering with UK-based outdoor company Finisterre, this Timex offers an unusual function. Though it looks like a seconds hand, the blue hand at the dial's center indicates your local tides once it's set to match them. (The seconds are indicated in the subdial at 2:30.) It's also rated to a dive-ready 200m.

Diameter: 41mm
Movement: Quartz

Timex UFC Pro
$155 AT TIMEX

The first time I ever took a boxing lesson, I asked the trainer if I should take off my G-Shock before getting started. He said "yes," but his face said "yes, you noob." Needless to say, watches meant for the likes of UFC are for fans rather than to be worn in the ring. But Timex's collection of UFC collab watches is pretty fun and varied, but we especially like the Royal Oak Offshore look of this model called the Pro.

Diameter: 44mm
Movement: Quartz

Timex X PanAm Chronograph
$219 AT TIMEX

This might not be a traditional collab, as PanAm isn't a currently operating company. Never mind that, though, as the defunct airline and its logo still hold nostalgia for many — and it makes for the perfect excuse to make a pilot's watch. There are chronograph and time-only versions.

Diameter: 42mm
Movement: Quartz

