The Greatest Timex Collabs of the Last Year

One overarching theme in watches in the last year? The power of co-branding and collaborations. Nothing is a greater testament to that than the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch that took the world (not just the watch world) by storm. There were many great examples from the likes of Hodkinkee, Seiko, G-Shock and more, but some brands were especially prolific.

Timex seemed to put out a new collab watch with whiplash-inducing regularity. Some were more memorable than others, but the brand provides an interesting case study of how the melding of disparate design DNA can resonate with enthusiasts — even when we're talking about relatively accessible, down-to-earth products like Timex watches.



We can't enumerate every great collab, every Timex or even every Timex collab here, but below are a dozen or so of the brand's most standout collaborative watches of 2022. Some of them are sold out and can only be purchased secondhand (sometimes for above retail), but together they provide an interesting look back at the current state of collaboration watches.