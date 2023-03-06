The MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold: Everything You Need to Know

Here we go again, watch freaks. It's been about a year since the MoonSwatch blew up the internet, and everyone wondered what could possibly follow it up. And here finally it is — or, at least, a pretty specific teaser ahead of its unveiling on Tuesday (of course), March 7th.

What we know about the MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold

The original MoonSwatch's teaser campaign was highly mysterious as even watch enthusiasts didn't know what a collaboration between corporate sister brands Swatch and Omega could possibly look like. This time, we know what the MoonSwatch is all about and that this will be another version of it, for the first time expanding on the original eleven watches that were each based on celestial bodies in our solar system.

The teaser video on Instagram along with its caption tell us a lot, actually. It indicates that the theme of the watch will be based on Omega's proprietary gold alloy it calls Moonshine Gold, the handful of boutiques where it'll be available and the times. As watch nerds, though, we also have some idea about what the brands could do, and we aren't holding back on speculation.

Swatch

MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold availability: can I get one?

Availability (or lack thereof) was a big part of the original MoonSwatch's story and the hype that surrounded it. This time it's going to be even harder to get — far harder to get: the MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold will only be available in four boutiques around the world, at least initially.

They'll be in Tokyo, Zurich, Milan and London. (Sorry, USA and the rest of the planet.) Japan will actually be getting its MoonSwatches about eight hours ahead of everyone else, as the launches are scheduled for evening (around 6 or 7 pm, local time) in each location. Better start lining up now!

What will the MoonSwatch MoonShine Gold look like?

The extremely limited availability along with the reference to precious metal might hint at what kind of MoonSwatch to expect. Could this be a higher-end or even limited-edition MoonSwatch?

Despite the original MoonSwatch's attainable (retail) price and (part-)plastic construction, its exclusivity made it very much a prestige item that's become a flex even for celebrities. It's ironic because the MoonSwatch's original concept had a lot to do with accessibility, but maybe Swatch will lean into its sought-after status.

Will Swatch make a solid-gold MoonSwatch? That would be ridiculous. A much more plausible product would be using some amount of Omega's MoonShine gold mixed into Bioceramic. Let's not forget that the plastic-ceramic composite material was also a major justification in the original MoonSwatch's development.



The nature of Bioceramic is that its color is achieved through pigments added to the material rather than applied to it after the fact, so this approach would make sense. MoonShine Gold Bioceramic would certainly necessitate a higher price than the original's $260, but allow it to remain reasonably priced.

The Omega Speedmaster Apollo 11 Anniversary Limited Edition for 2019 in Moonshine Gold. Omega AP

The MoonSwatch concept is also that it's full of meaningful details and references. So we can infer that the Moonshine Gold version will be, too. The most obvious historical precedent is the solid gold Speedmasters Omega presented to Apollo 11 astronauts (and Richard Nixon) in 1969, following their mission. It was also the first ever gold Speedmaster, and Omega released a tribute to it for the 50th anniversary in 2019 which was also the vehicle for launching Moonshine Gold.

An exact replica of the gold Apollo 11 Speedmaster (which has a red bezel, much like the Mission to Pluto MoonSwatch) might be a little too obvious, so expect a twist from ever-playful Swatch. Some speculate that the Moonshine Gold MoonSwatch will come with some sort of collector's set of all eleven original MoonSwatches.

What is Moonshine Gold, anyway?

You might be wondering how Moonshine Gold is different than regular gold. Watch brands often create their own alloys to make their gold watches even more special, and Omega developed this one in 2019. According to the brand, it has "a distinctive paler hue than traditional 18K yellow gold," and it's promised to keep its luster and color longer, too. Just as the MoonSwatch boosted sales and awareness of the Omega Speedmaster, perhaps Swatch Group is hoping to similarly give its Moonshine Gold some spotlight with this release.

How are people reacting to the MoonSwatch MoonShine Gold?

While plenty of frustration surfaced online about the original MoonSwatch's availability issues, there are sure to be lines outside stores again. There's some fatigue at this point with the MoonSwatch hype in general, but you can certainly expect viral posts on Instagram from the first happy owners.

Clearly, Swatch is going for as much hype as possible, with its teaser campaign — just like last year — appearing just ahead of the major watch industry trade show at the end of this month, Watches & Wonders. This time, rather than taking wind out of the show's sails, it might just help draw attention to it.