DOXA. The brand new SUB 200 C-GRAPH II offers a sleek, reimagined update to the steel chronograph. Boasting a more contemporary 42mm diameter case and new, 'subtly luminous,' dial; this watch is built for the deep dive. Equipped for high-risk diving, and the perfect companion in underwater caves, this smooth timepiece aims to remind fans how to go deep. The Backstory DOXA: A Centuries-Old Swiss Legend For DOXA, the story began in 1889 in the small town of Le Locle (deep in the 'cradle of Swiss watchmaking'). Over the years, the brand developed a reputation for delivering quality timepieces, without sacrificing innovation. Throughout their evolution, they have always prioritized durability and precision. Now, they're showcasing these values beside a love for adventure, diving and the ocean. DOXA began optimizing dive watches nearly 70 years ago. Over the years, the brand's designs became more attractive, more affordable and more and more watertight. In 1967, they released the very first 100 percent purpose-designed, professional-grade sports diving watch. Today, their team is still building on that legacy, and challenging the world's (very, very high) expectations with the new SUB 200 C-GRAPH II. The Gist What Makes the SUB 200 C-GRAPH II Fit for Cave Diving? For some, 100 meters of water resistance is enough to call a watch a dive watch – but not for DOXA. This timepiece boasts 650-feet of water resistance and a 56 hour power reserve. Its scratch-resistant sapphire crystal received an anti-reflective treatment, and the case is made of the highest quality 316L stainless steel. The mechanical automatic chronograph is powered by 27 jewels and relies on three counters to track dive times across a unidirectional, rotating steel bezel. DOXA emphasizes that there are a few factors that heighten the stakes when it comes to cave diving. The first is environmental stress; divers must remain calm no matter their surroundings – and always keep the clock in mind. The second is darkness. In caves, natural light can be nonexistent, which is why it's paramount to embark with a legible dive watch. The SUB 200 C-GRAPH II's dial dazzles with a luminous sunburst effect. On the shore, it delivers a subtle, distinctive elegance. Underwater, it complements the glowing Super-Luminova minute hand to ensure the diver can always tell the time. Our POV The SUB 200 C-GRAPH II Stuns on Land Too Despite being built for some of the most extreme underwater routes, the SUB 200 C-GRAPH II is at its core: a gorgeous stainless steel watch. Fans can choose from a matching stainless steel 'beads of rice' bracelet (which boasts a folding clasp with wetsuit extension) or FKM rubber strap. It's offered in six different dial colors, each adorned with the almost-imperceptible brushed lines from the 'sunburst finish.' Unequivocally reliable and built for every underwater adventure, this sporty-chic watch is a story waiting to be told. Price: $2,850 - $2,950