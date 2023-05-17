The G-SHOCK GBDH2000 is a training-focused supercomputer for your wrist. Whether you’re cycling, running, swimming or hitting the gym (or packing in all four for your next triathlon), the GBDH2000 and companion CASIO Watches app provide greater fitness insights than you could possibly hope for. Simply put, it’s the most advanced sport-focused watch G-SHOCK has ever made.

But there’s more to it than that. The GBDH2000 G-SHOCK’s latest offering in the Move line, offers some serious upgrades over its predecessor. Now combining Heart Rate, GPS and six sensors, the watch can track data across running, cycling, swimming, weight training and intervals. Plus, the GBDH2000-1A is almost 40 percent lighter than the previous version; weighing in at a scant 63g. This featherweight design is paired with a remarkably flexible bio-based resin band to boost comfort — so yeah, you’ll never want to take it off. And if you don’t, you can take full advantage of the watch’s built-in sleep-tracking mode.

Perhaps the most exciting GBDH2000 feature is the upgraded optical sensor used to track your heart rate. G-SHOCK is the first brand to partner with POLAR, a company that has pioneered consumer heart rate monitor technology since 1977. The partnership allows G-SHOCK to analyze and leverage POLAR’s vast algorithm library to provide athletes with actionable tips to improve their training. The GBDH2000 can even suggest breathing exercises to enhance your holistic health.

With all that tech packed into such a slim package, you’d be forgiven for thinking the battery would drain quickly. But even when using the activity functions on the highest setting, you’ll get approximately 14 hours of battery life — an impressive number G-SHOCK achieves with help from solar-assisted charging. So go ahead and pack in a second workout, this G-SHOCK will be there for you the whole way home.

G-SHOCK GBDH2000

  • Satellite Connectivity: GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, Galileo and BeiDou
  • Weight: 63g
  • Case Material: Eco-friendly Bio-based resin, carbon case back and dual-layer frame
  • Water Resistance: 200M
  • Price: $399

