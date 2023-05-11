Today's Top Stories
Nomad's Popular Titanium Apple Watch Band Is Finally Back in Stock

Even at $300, the brand can't keep this indestructible smartwatch accessory on the shelves.

By Sean Tirman
nomad titanium apple watch strap
Nomad

It's no secret that Apple is one of the best tech companies on the planet — especially when it comes to smartphones and related wearables. But that doesn't mean the brand's product lineup can't be improved in some ways. For instance, watch fanatics and EDC enthusiasts might find the Apple Watch's accompanying accessories a bit wanting. But there are other options, like Nomad's super-popular Titanium Band, designed specifically for use with the Apple Watch. Unfortunately, even at $300, this accessory has been a tough one to come by for the last seven months. But we've got good news: it just came back in stock.

Nomad Titanium Apple Watch Band

nomadgoods.com
$300.00
SHOP NOW

Available in both silver and black, 45/49mm and 40/41mm (the smaller is actually a bit cheaper, too) — perfect for matching your favorite Apple Watch of literally any generation, even the new Ultra in 49mm — this sleek, classic-styled band is extremely lightweight and, since it's made from grade 2 titanium, practically indestructible. That's all the more true when you consider that it also gets a DLC coating to help further protect it from scrapes and scratches. And it has a handy magnetic clasp for easy on and off.

Yes, it's definitely expensive. But people keep buying it out for a reason. There's no telling how long this latest restock will last.

