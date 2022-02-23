Which Apple Watch Is Right for You? (All Models Compared)

Apple now sells three different Apple Watch models: the Series 7, the SE and the Series 3. (Following the trend of pulling last year's flagship smartwatch right when the new model hits shelves, Apple no longer sells the Series 6.) If you have an older Apple Watch and are curious whether you should upgrade, we're going to highlight the key differences between all the Apple Watch models that are still capable of running the latest watchOS — meaning all Apple Watches Series 3 or newer.

The truth is that every Apple Watch released in the last four years is generally similar — they all run the same watchOS, look and work fairly similar and have the same 18-hour "all day" battery life. Choosing between the different models is ultimately going to come down to the newer design, an always-on display, some exclusive wellness features and how much you're willing to pay. (Apple does have some enticing deals on older refurbished models.)