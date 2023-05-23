The best gear recommendations come from the people who know how to push products to the limit. So when we decided to put together an epic motorcycle adventure kit, Ryan Pyle instantly came to mind. The award-winning adventurer, photographer and documentarian literally holds the record for the longest motorcycle ride in a single country; so when it comes to gear, he knows his stuff. In the past, we've tapped Ryan for all his must-have gear for long days on the trail with the The Ultimate High Mileage Hiking Kit . Now, he's back with suggestions for everything from the best helmets to tire pumps, plus a classic book for inspiration between long stretches of riding. So if you're looking to fuel your next adventure with all the best gear, read on for everything you should pack for an epic motorcycle trip. SeaQ Chronograph This watch is as capable as it is eye-catching, so it's no wonder why Ryan Pyle included it in his epic motorcyle adventure kit. This stunning stainless timepiece is outfitted with the latest movement technology and given handsome, luxurious touches that reach above and beyond a typical tool watch. For example, the striking blue dial features white Super-LumiNova\u00ae to ensure optimal readability. The Glash\u00fctte Original SeaQ Chronograph is a great fit for anyone who appreciates fine watchmaking, excellent industrial design and a true heritage build. Price: $13,900 SHOP NOW To Round Out The Kit E2 Helmet by Schuberth $799 Dirt 3 Gloves by REV'IT $140 SPINE VPD 2.0 VEST by POC $230 UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter by NOCO $100 Space A40 Earbuds by Soundcore $100 Jupiter Travels by Ted Simon $24 X8 Portable Tire Inflator by Fanttik $70