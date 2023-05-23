The best gear recommendations come from the people who know how to push products to the limit. So when we decided to put together an epic motorcycle adventure kit, Ryan Pyle instantly came to mind. The award-winning adventurer, photographer and documentarian literally holds the record for the longest motorcycle ride in a single country; so when it comes to gear, he knows his stuff.

ryan pyle riding motorcycle
Ryan Pyle

In the past, we've tapped Ryan for all his must-have gear for long days on the trail with the The Ultimate High Mileage Hiking Kit. Now, he's back with suggestions for everything from the best helmets to tire pumps, plus a classic book for inspiration between long stretches of riding. So if you're looking to fuel your next adventure with all the best gear, read on for everything you should pack for an epic motorcycle trip.

SeaQ Chronograph

glashutte seaq chronograph watch
Gear Patrol Studios
glashutte seaq chronograph watch
Gear Patrol Studios
glashutte original seaq chronograph watch
Glashütte Original

This watch is as capable as it is eye-catching, so it's no wonder why Ryan Pyle included it in his epic motorcyle adventure kit. This stunning stainless timepiece is outfitted with the latest movement technology and given handsome, luxurious touches that reach above and beyond a typical tool watch. For example, the striking blue dial features white Super-LumiNova® to ensure optimal readability. The Glashütte Original SeaQ Chronograph is a great fit for anyone who appreciates fine watchmaking, excellent industrial design and a true heritage build.

Price: $13,900

SHOP NOW

To Round Out The Kit

glashutte seaq chronograph watch
Gear Patrol Studios

E2 Helmet by Schuberth $799

Dirt 3 Gloves by REV'IT $140

SPINE VPD 2.0 VEST by POC $230

UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter by NOCO $100

Space A40 Earbuds by Soundcore $100

Jupiter Travels by Ted Simon $24

X8 Portable Tire Inflator by Fanttik $70

gear patrol studios native driver
Gear Patrol Studios